Both Nioh & Nioh 2 Complete Editions Are On Epic Games Store

Koei Tecmo announced this week that they have officially released the Complete Edition of both Nioh and Nioh 2 onto the Epic Games Store. Along with Team Ninja, the two company have brought the very best version of both games to the EGS for their playerbase to download and enjoy. To celebrate these releases, both titles will receive an exclusive bonus helmet for those who purchase them outright, with the first game giving you the Fujin Helmet and the second game giving you the Raijin Helmet. Those who purchase Nioh 2 before September 23rd will receive the bonus armor sets, "Sohaya Deserter Garb" and "Ornate Gold Armour". And for the sake of fun, until September 16th, you can download the first game absolutely free.

Nioh: Complete Edition challenges players to traverse war-torn Japan as a blonde-haired swordsman whose background as a fierce warrior and seasoned knowledge of the blade allows him to survive in the demon-plagued land of the samurai. Blending a compelling narrative loosely based on the tale of the English navigation officer who served Ieyasu Tokugawa, William Adams, with a myriad of strange supernatural creatures from Japanese folklore, players will discover a diverse and comprehensive world dripping with history and lore – offering a level of difficulty that will truly test even the most hardened samurai's skills, patience, and strategy. This title features the base game as well the 'Dragon of the North', 'Defiant Honor', and 'Bloodshed's End' DLC expansions.

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition invites players to experience the comprehensive Nioh 2 story, including the base game and all three of the downloadable content expansions – 'The Tengu's Disciple', 'Darkness in the Capital', and 'The First Samurai' – through the eyes of a half-human, half-supernatural yokai warrior. Players create their own original protagonist and embark on an adventure that will take them through devastated locales across Japan during the Sengoku period, and enjoy the thrill of fighting hordes of fearsome yokai in a battle to the death. Not only does The Complete Edition feature a wealth of content for players to dive into, it also enables them to enjoy the title with crystal clear 4K Ultra-HD support, alongside ultra wide-screen compatibility, HDR monitor support, and 144Hz monitor support complete with silky-smooth gameplay at a consistent 60/120 FPS on compatible systems*. Also included is full mouse and keyboard customization support and gamepad compatibility.