Both World of Warships Titles Receive Major Updates

Wargaming dropped two massive updates into both of its World of Warships titles this week, as they both enter new eras with several pieces of content. A lot more of European history has been added to Update 15.0 in the main game, while a number of crossovers and events make up Update 8.0 in World of Warships: Legends. We have the full developer notes and some videos here for you to check out as the content is live in both games.

World of Warships – Update 15.0

European Battleships Sail into Early Access

Kicking off the new year are new battleships sailing into Early Access. Players will be able to get hands on with seven brand new Pan-European battleships across increasing tiers: Yavuz Sultan Selim, Tegetthoff, Laudon, Chios, Enigheten, Gustav den Store, and Thor. Each ship comes equipped with long range torpedoes to deal significant damage, the strength of which scales as ship tiers progress, as well as good concealments for battleships. From Tier V, these ships also come equipped with a time-based Emergency Engine Power consumable for quick repositioning, and ships from Tier VIII upwards also feature the Surveillance Radar consumable.

A new Event Pass arrives to celebrate these additions, offering two progression lines and packed with rewards, including camouflages, two of the new European vessels, and containers for the "Honor, Integrity, Virtue" Collection. This 60-piece collection is themed around Royal Australian Navy Vice-Admiral John Augustine Collins, and players who complete the collection will receive Collins as a Commander, marking the first Commonwealth Unique Commander in the game with unique talents and improved skills.

Legendary French Submarine Surcouf Headlines new "Salvage for Victory" Event

Starting from February 5 in the final week of the update, players will have the chance to dive into a new "Salvage for Victory" event. By combining and trading resources, they'll unlock enviable rewards, amongst which include Tier VIII Premium Pan-Asian cruiser Narai, Tier VIII Italian Premium battleship Marcantonio Colonna, and Soviet Tier IX Premium battleship Zarya Svobody.

Headlining these prizes is Legendary French submarine Surcouf, a historic ship armed with four forward torpedo tubes, two stern-based triple launchers, a turret equipped with two 203mm cannons, as well as anti-submarine warfare airstrike capabilities. The tier X Surcouf has depth restrictions on its tools, and no sonar or acoustic torpedoes for enemy submarine engagements, making it most optimal as a surface vessel with diving reserved for stealthy repositioning.

Martincitopants Leaps into World of Warships

Naughtical nonsense is coming to the high seas, as YouTuber martincitopants joins the game as Commander Captain Mart, and with him a martincitopants special permanent camouflage. Players can unlock Captain Mart and additional goodies from a special mission, unlocked via a code that will be revealed on social media in the near future. A custom Captain Mart flag will also be available to unlock in the Armory.

New Naval Museum Atlas Calendar Celebrates 12 months of U.S. Maritime History

Finally, bringing World of Warships into the new year, is the Naval Museum Atlas 2026 calendar. Developed in close collaboration with 12 renowned U.S. ship museums, the Naval Museum Atlas 2026 Calendar celebrates iconic vessels that shaped America's maritime legacy. The project includes a collectible wall calendar available for purchase on the website, as well as a free online calendar open to all players starting in January. Through in-game combat missions tied to the online calendar, players can explore the stories of participating museum ships and experience them directly for a limited-time. As part of the initiative, World of Warships will donate its share of the wall calendar's profits to support the Historic Naval Ships Association (HNSA) and its ongoing work to preserve historic naval vessels.

World of Warships: Legends – Update 8.0

The first campaign of the year has arrived. Available until February 23, the Born of Battle campaign features 100 milestones for players to work through, with a plethora of awards available, from camouflages to crates and more. Waiting at the end for those that complete the entire campaign with Admiralty backing is British Tier VIII Premium destroyer Somme. This versatile vessel equipped with stealthy long-range torpedoes, and the Torpedo Reload Booster, granting unlimited charges for maximum destruction.

Azur Lane

Azur Lane returns to Legendary waters with Wave 7, bringing new content from the hit sidescrolling naval warfare game to World of Warships: Legends. Starting on 19 January, World of Warships: Legends players can sail into battle with five new Azur Lane Commanders, Italian Tier VII Premium battleship AL Vittorio Veneto, German Tier VIII Premium cruiser AL Ägir, Soviet Tier VI Premium cruiser AL Tallinn, and German torpedo-focused destroyer AL Z-24, plus a new Crate and a skin of the AL Massachusetts.

Vive la France!

A new French Navy Event makes waves on the high seas with themed rewards, including special French Battleship Crates. These crates contain skins for French battleships Normandie, Lyon, Richelieu, Alsace, Bourgogne, Strasbourg, and Flandre, alongside the chance to drop Premium battleships Strasbourg or Flandre themselves. Crates can also be obtained via the new Keeper of Liberty Calendar, which upon completion rewards players with the Marianne guise for French Commanders. In addition to the new event and Keeper of Liberty calendar, daring players can take part in the Mer de Courage mission to unlock French Commander Charles Bléry.

Legendary Ships and Additional Updates

Two Legendary ships are also arriving: Dutch Legendary Tier cruiser Gouden Leeuw with huge damage-dealing airstrike capabilities is here as a Bureau Project, and players are able to start collecting Ship Parts to unlock the Soviet Legendary Tier battleship Kremlin as part of a 3-update marathon. Additionally, players can look forward to new seasons of Fleet Cup, Ranked Battles, and Brawls in this update, along with the full release of Japanese hybrid battleships, and plenty of additional improvements. Closing out the update, from February 9 to 23, players can complete a special mission and enjoy discounted ships, skins, and Commander guises as part of Lunar New Year celebrations.

