Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Mobile Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Pixel RPG

Brand-New Mobile Title Disney Pixel RPG Announced

Disney and GungoHo Online Entertainment have come together for a new mobile game, as Disney Pixel RPG is currently in the works.

Article Summary Disney Pixel RPG, co-developed by GungHo and Disney, set for 2024 release.

Casual RPG featuring pixelated Disney characters in a merged digital world.

Engage in rhythm-themed battles with both manual and auto controls.

Create unique avatars and collect items with fan-favorite Disney characters.

GungHo Online Entertainment had a bit of a shocking reveal this morning as they've teamed with Disney for the new mobile title, Disney Pixel RPG. This is a casual role-playing game where you'll explore a new world filled with pixelated Disney characters as the digital worlds these characters lived in have started to break down and merge together. You'll have to put together a team of characters to battle in a rhythm theme, uncover the mystery of why this is happening, and attempt to fix it. You can control the characters or auto battle, whichever way you see fit, completing challenges and earning new gear for each character. We have more info below, as the game is currently set for a 2024 release, with pre-registrations happening on iOS and Android.

Disney Pixel RPG

The game worlds that these Disney characters call home have suddenly been invaded by strange programs, and starting to break down! These previously isolated game worlds have merged, throwing all the characters into confusion! Take on the role of a player of these games and join Disney characters as you embark on an epic quest across multiple game worlds to restore order! Classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck appear! Pooh, Aladdin, Ariel, Baymax, Stitch, Aurora, Maleficent, and other fan favorites join the fun as well! Dive into a never-before-seen Disney world where familiar characters get new looks themed around rhythm games, board games, and various other genres!

Enjoy fast-paced battles alongside Disney characters that you can direct with simple commands. You can also let the characters battle on their own with auto mode for even more ease of gameplay. More experienced RPG players can delve deeper by strategizing and making use of the Attack, Defend, and Skill commands to seize victory! Combine your favorite hairstyles and outfits to make your own unique Avatar! Disney-themed clothing items are featured! Put together outfits that suit your mood. Gather materials and power up characters while you're away. Pixelated Disney characters can explore the game worlds even when you're not playing. You'll obtain various items when they return from Expeditions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!