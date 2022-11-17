The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 34: Rainbow Pokémon

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move into the Secret Rare section of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

The Rainbow Rare Pokémon of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin include:

Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare

Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare

Magnezone VSTAR Rainbow Rare

Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare

Drapion VSTAR Rainbow Rare

Hisuian Goodra Rainbow Rare

Hisuian Zoroark Rainbow Rare

We are moving toward the end of the Sword & Shield era, with the newly released Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest being the final main series set of this block. 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which we are not quite sure will include Rainbow Rares. I personally believe this card type will be discontinued in this era, but we shall see. I'd love to see new types of Secret Rares arrive, especially those depicting Pokémon.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight moves on to the Secret Rare section of this expansion.