Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Capote!, CriticalLeap, Luski Game Studio

Brazilian Bar Game Capote Receives "King Of The Bar" Update

Brazilian bar game Capote has been given the new King Of The Bar update as the game is still being worked on in Early Access

Article Summary Capote gets the "King of the Bar" update with new cards for more chaos and strategic play.

Fresh special cards bring unpredictable twists and keep every Capote match exciting and unique.

Enjoy redesigned lobbies, bug fixes, and improvements as Capote continues in Early Access.

Easy to pick up but tough to master, Capote is perfect for lively, unpredictable game nights.

Indie game developer Luski Game Studio and publisher CriticalLeap have added a new update to their Brazilian bar game Capote, as players now have access to the King of the Bar update. The crux of this is that you're now getting several new cards that will add a little more chaos to the game, including those that are more strategic and some that will cause an uproar. The game will also get a lobby redesign, big fixes, improvements, and more, as it's still technically in Early Access. Enjoy the update video above as the content is now live.

Capote

Capote is an online card game for 2 to 6 players that mixes classic trick-taking rules with bold bets and chaotic special cards. Each match is set around a casual card table full of colorful characters—and in Capote, no win is guaranteed, and any card can flip the game. Players bet how many tricks they think they'll win, then play their cards round by round to hit that number exactly. If you win more or fewer tricks than you bet, you'll take a virtual shot for each one off. Hit four shots and… you're out. Capotado! If the cards aren't in your favor, don't worry—messing with your friends is also a valid strategy. Play your special cards at the right time to twist the odds, sabotage their bets, or turn a sure win into chaos.

Special Cards – Break the rules, flip the flow of the round, or mess with your friends. These cards keep every match fresh and unpredictable.

– Break the rules, flip the flow of the round, or mess with your friends. These cards keep every match fresh and unpredictable. Colorful Cast – Pick from a lineup of laid-back characters, each with a unique vibe. You've probably met folks just like them at a card table.

– Pick from a lineup of laid-back characters, each with a unique vibe. You've probably met folks just like them at a card table. Casual, but Strategic – Easy to pick up and play, but there's room to master the timing, bluffing, and mind games.

Capote blends classic card game vibes with new twists and chaotic moments. It's made for game nights where the strategy matters—but laughing at your friend's downfall matters just a bit more. Whether you're in it to win or just to mess with everyone else, Capote is all about having a good time with a bit of unpredictability.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!