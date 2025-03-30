Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bohemia Interactive, Brute Horse, Place Of Departure

Brute Horse Confirmed For Steam With New Story Trailer

Check out the official story trailer for Brute Horse as we now know the game is coming to Steam, and probably other platforms as well

Article Summary Brute Horse story trailer drops, indie game heads to Steam with a new fantastical adventure.

Play as Brute on a quest to save his beloved horse across South Vulgaria's divided kingdoms.

Couch co-op gameplay offers unique puzzles and battles with a quirky cast of allies and foes.

Experience a visually captivating world blending classic animation, fantasy, and absurdity.

Indie game developer Place Of Departure and publisher Bohemia Interactive released a new story trailer for Brute Horse while confirming the game will release on Steam. It's a bit of an oddity, but when the game was announced back at Gamescom 2024, they didn't really provide platform information beyond the idea we'd at least see it on PC. This month they confirmed the game would arrive on Steam, at the very least, but we suspect more platform announcements are on the way in the months to come. The game has no release date, but for now, we can enjoy the story trailer.

Brute Horse

Brute Horse is a wild story set in the harsh, fantastical world of South Vulgaria, where danger lurks around every corner across all of its divided kingdoms. Play as Brute, a barbarian with a fierce heart accompanied by his trusty steed. When a battle leaves his beloved war horse gravely injured, Brute sets out on a frantic adventure to save his dearest companion. With the help of Michelle, a brilliant inventress and a mercenary misfit, navigate through the treacherous lands filled with warring humans and fiendish creatures.

Couch Co-Op Gameplay: Team up with a friend and utilize Brute and Michelle's distinct skills to solve puzzles, brawl through enemies, and navigate perilous landscapes.

Team up with a friend and utilize Brute and Michelle's distinct skills to solve puzzles, brawl through enemies, and navigate perilous landscapes. A Truly One-of-a-Kind World: South Vulgaria's lore follows a simple principle—take something ridiculous and give it just enough logic to make it (almost) believable.

South Vulgaria's lore follows a simple principle—take something ridiculous and give it just enough logic to make it (almost) believable. Eccentric Characters: Encounter a wild and weird cast of allies and enemies, each with their own motivations, quirks, and questionable life choices.

Encounter a wild and weird cast of allies and enemies, each with their own motivations, quirks, and questionable life choices. Cartoon-Inspired Visuals: An art style blending elements of classic animation, fantasy action figures, and exaggerated absurdity.

An art style blending elements of classic animation, fantasy action figures, and exaggerated absurdity. A Story That Defies Expectations: While there's still more to be seen, the trailer will most certainly give you an idea of what is to come once the game is fully released.

