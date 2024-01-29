Posted in: Clothing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bull Air, Hadoque, shoes, Ultros

Bull Airs Reveals New Ultros-Themed Sneakers On Sale Now

Hadoque has come together with Bull Airs to release a special pair of sneakers themed to their new game Ultros, but they'll cost you a bit.

Limited edition shoes influenced by '90s Nickelodeon style, priced at $400.

Ultros game features sci-fi setting with deep lore on mental health and karma.

Combat cosmic lifeforms and cultivate life in a space-trapped cosmic uterus.

Indie game developer and publisher Hadoque has teamed up with Bull Air to release a special pair of sneakers themed to their game. The shoes are called the Whirlwind – Long Horns, and as you can see from the image here, they have been given what almost feels like a '90s Nickelodeon look. If you want these shows, they are on sale right now, but they'll cost you a pretty penny as they are on sale for $400.

Ultros is set in a multifaceted realm – a vast alien landscape teeming with life. Grounded in science fiction, ULTROS comes wrapped in both an eccentric art style from the visionary El Huervo, renowned for his work on Hotline Miami, and a mystical soundtrack composed and performed by Ratvader – Oscar Rydelius. ULTROS explores meta-themes of mental health, life, death, and karmic cycles through deep lore and environmental storytelling.

You wake up stranded, after seemingly crashing your ship on The Sarcophagus — a giant, space-drifting, cosmic uterus holding an ancient demonic being known as Ultros. Trapped in the eternal loop of a black hole, you will have to explore The Sarcophagus and meet its inhabitants to understand the part you play. Are you the gruesome breaker of this cycle, or can you become a link from destruction to rebirth? Ultros is set in a multifaceted realm – a vast alien landscape teeming with life. Grounded in science fiction, Ultros comes wrapped in an eccentric art style and a mystical soundtrack from the visionary El Huervo, renowned for his work on Hotline Miami.

Ultros explores meta-themes of mental health, life, death, and karmic cycles through deep lore and environmental storytelling. Experience brutal, intimate, close-quarter combat with cosmic lifeforms, driven by a sense of urgency – where precision is paramount and every cut of your blade counts. Yet this intense combat is juxtaposed with cultivating the greenery and tending to plant life in The Sarcophagus, providing precious moments of contemplation and peace. In turn, this grants deeper access to obscured paths.

