Posted in: Games, iam8bit, Private Division, Video Games | Tagged: Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game, The Lord of the Rings, Weta Workshop

Tales Of The Shire Reveals Physical & Exclusive Editions

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game is getting a physical release through iam8bit, with an Exclusive Edition on the list

Article Summary Tales Of The Shire gets physical Switch and PS5 editions via iam8bit, launching July 29.

An iam8bit Exclusive Edition includes a beautiful fold-out Bywater map and a unique book cover O-sleeve.

Create your custom Hobbit and enjoy cozy life in the Shire with cooking, farming, and community bonding.

Build relationships, complete quests, and help put Bywater on the official Shire map with delicious meals.

Private Division and Wētā Workshop have confirmed they are partnering with iam8bit to make physical editions for Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game. Knowing all the parties involved, you can already tell there will be standard editions, which they have for the Switch and PS5. But they're also rolling out an Exclusive Edition with bonus items for those who wish to go the extra mile with their fandom. We have the details here as pre-orders have started, with the physical release set for July 29.

iam8bit Exclusive Edition

Forget The One Ring, as these editions are the ultimate prize. For both the Retail Edition and iam8bit Exclusive Edition, priced at $39.99 each, fans will receive the game on disc/cart, region-free as always, with a beautiful 20" x 16" fold-out map of Bywater, allowing fans to admire the charming surroundings and lush countryside. The iam8bit Exclusive Edition dazzles with an additional pack-in, an idyllic and exclusive book cover O-sleeve.

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game

Embark on a cozy adventure in Tales of the Shire, where you experience the quiet life of a Hobbit in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth. Begin by creating your unique Hobbit avatar, choosing from a variety of very Hobbit-specific features to express yourself – including foot-hair styles and personality 'moods' that bring your character to life. Perhaps your Hobbit is a friendly soul with fiery red hair, a cute button nose, and bright green eyes? Or maybe your Hobbit is more of a Sackville curmudgeon with a broad nose and balding hair! The choice is yours. Then, set out to make your home in sleepy Bywater and enjoy the simple pleasures of life in the Shire.

This small, growing community is home to a delightful cast of residents who will request your aid in placing Bywater on the Shire's map as an official village. To accomplish this goal, you will grow and nurture relationships with other characters. For most Hobbits, the best way to build bonds with others is through the comforts of a warm meal. Much like in real life, cooking requires proper preparation, careful attention, and a "dash of this or that" for the perfect feast. Chop up homegrown vegetables, sauté foraged mushrooms, and perhaps add a tart pickle or a dollop of sweet jam to balance the dish. Every meal has various steps to complete to earn multiple stars, all in an effort to present a dish that satisfies and delights your guests.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!