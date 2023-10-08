Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: kanto, pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Opening Scarlet & Violet – 151: Alakazam Ex Collection

Our Pokémon TCG Opening Scarlet & Violet – 151: Alakazam ex Collection sees if we can pull anything from this new fan-favorite set.

Pokémon TCG has released its first special expansion of the current Paldea-themed era: Scarlet & Violet – 151. This special set deviates from the trend we have seen for many years where these special, or "holiday," sets don't feature the era's name in its title. For example, Champion's Path was the first Sword & Shield-era special set but didn't feature Sword & Shield in the name. Same for subsequent special sets: Shining Fates, Celebrations, Pokémon GO, and Crown Zenith. Now, Scarlet & Violet brings its name into the set with this Kanto-themed offering. Also, another thing that makes this set unique is that it is numbered in Dex order rather than by type. The set runs through the entire Kanto Dex and includes the normal Scarlet & Violet-era Secret Rares, including Full Arts, Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, and Gold Hyper Rares. The Pokémon Company International was kind enough to supply us with new Scarlet & Violet – 151 products so we can give you an analysis of this set. These products include a Scarlet & Violet – 151 booster bundle, a Scarlet & Violet – 151 Elite Trainer Box, and a Scarlet & Violet – 151 Alakazam ex Box. In this installment of our three-part early opening, we'll be opening the Alakazam ex Collection.

This is a standard Pokémon ex box, but because it is associated with a special set, it only contains packs of said set. This box contains four packs of Scarlet & Violet – 151 and an Alakazam ex SV Black Star Promo. The Abra and Kadabra cards within are holographic versions of the cards from the set, using the classic cosmos holofoil style. When pulled from packs of Scarlet & Violet – 151, the Abra and Kadabra cards are non-holographic. These holo versions are exclusive to this box.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 Alakazam ex Collection

My hits included:

Pokémon ex: 2

Full Art Pokémon: 0

Full Art Trainer: 0

Illustration Rare: 0

Special Illustration Rare: 0

Hyper Rare Gold: 0

Holo Energy: 4

The two ex cards would classify this as a win, especially because one of them is Charizard. While the hits from this set continue to be quite modest in our openings, the promo cards from this are quite special. The Mitsuhiro Arita-drawn Alakazam ex is a different version than the one we get in the actual packs, and I like that we're getting exclusive holofoil prints of the Abra and Kadabra as well. These three cards make this product worth the price of entry no matter what you end up pulling.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

