Bylina Demo Released For ID@Xbox Indie Selects Demo Fest

You can play a free demo of the action RPG Bylina during the ID@Xbox Indie Selects Demo Fest, as the game will be out later this year

Play as Falconet, a young bogatyr from Slavic mythology seeking to prove his worth and save the world.

Explore vibrant lands, solve puzzles, and face legendary creatures inspired by Slavic folklore.

Master combat skills, uncover ancient mysteries, and shape Falconet's destiny through tough choices.

Indie game developer Far Far Games and publisher Fulqrum Publishing partnered with Xbox to release a free demo of Bylina for the ID@Xbox Indie Selects Demo Fest. As you might suspect, Xbox players have until September 30 to try out the action RPG rooted in Slavic folklore and myths, available on their shop. The game has you play the role of Falconet, a young bogatyr born without hero's powers, and because of this, he has been shunned by those around him. But now you will prove them wrong as you venture forth to become a legendary hero. We have more details about the game here as it will be released later this year for PC and consoles.

Bylina

Falconet dreams of following in the footsteps of his father, a fabled bogatyr – but during what seems like a simple task, he finds himself in the dark and mysterious Far Far Kingdom, where he meets his demise. To his surprise, the young hero is revived by a mysterious spirit with whom he must now share his body. Falconet faces three daunting tasks: reclaim control over his soul, uncover an ancient mystery surrounding his new companion, and save the world from imminent doom.

Discover a vibrant and extraordinary world based on Slavic myths and legends. Journey through the Land of Cities, boasting diverse locales – from sunlit forests to gloomy dungeons and imposing castles, each with its own unique features and atmosphere. As soon as you open new areas, prepare to encounter strange local inhabitants, as well as countless challenges, treasures, and puzzles waiting to be solved.

Improve your skills by mastering unique techniques and spells, and engage in fierce battles with common bandits, terrifying legendary creatures, and brutal bosses in which every mistake could be your last.

Expand your arsenal, embracing mysterious magical powers as well as a variety of armaments, from swords and shields to spears and bows. Level up, increase your strength, create new items, find and experiment with rare types of armour, and fight back against an ancient evil.

The eternal struggle between good and evil is not as obvious and clear-cut as it seems at first glance in the world of Bylina; its inhabitants experience complex inner lives filled with their fears, anxieties, hatred, and scars left by past trials that have shaped them into who they are today. Falconet will have to face not only legions of powerful foes in combat; but also the emotions, feelings and struggles that make a true human soul.

