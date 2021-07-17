Dungeons & Dragons Reveals More On Strixhaven: A Curriculum Of Chaos

Today during D&D Live 2021, Wizards of the Coast dropped more info about their Dungeons & Dragons book, Strixhaven: A Curriculum Of Chaos. The book was technically revealed a couple of months ago, but at the time the team didn't have any concrete information to share about the contents beyond the fact that it was another compendium book tied to Magic: The Gathering. Now we got the full details, including the main and alternative cover art for the book, as well as the release date of November 16th, 2021.

Strixhaven: A Curriculum Of Chaos introduces the fantastical setting of Strixhaven University, drawn from the multiverse of Magic: The Gathering, and provides rules for creating characters who are students in one of its five colleges. Characters can explore the setting over the course of four adventures, which can be played together or on their own. Each adventure describes an academic year filled with scholarly pursuits, campus shenanigans, exciting friendships, hidden dangers, and perhaps even romance. This book includes a poster map that shows Strixhaven's campuses on one side and location maps on the other. Adds new player character options including feats andnew backgroundsfor first-year students at Strixhaven.

Includes new spells and magic items that help your character feel connected to the college they choose to join.

Through the book's multiyear campaign, players begin as first-year students who study, socialize, and adventure their way to graduation.

Includes four adventures that can be played as standalones or woven together to create one campaign taking players from level 1 to level 10.

Encounter over forty magical, mysterious creatures and NPCs in the bestiary.

Players can create characters using a new race presented in the book, an owlin, one of the owlfolkwho study at the university.

Experience D&D in new ways through the academic challenges, extracurricular activities and jobs, and relationships explored on campus.

Strixhaven can easily be dropped into any D&D world or campaign with the provided rulesfor adventuring as a student of magic.