Have A Nice Death Releases First Of Three New Trailers Check out the first of three new trailers of the way for Have A Nice Death before Gearbox Publishing releases it in March.

Gearbox Publishing has released the first of three new trailers on the way for Have A Nice Death before the game is released next month. The first trailer, which we have for you down below, shows off what it will be like for you as CEO of Death Inc. on your first day. While being the Grim Reaper is already no easy chore, the workload is piling up, and the miscreants around you don't seem to be helping. So it will be up to you to put everything in place. Essentially, this is a really clever way to give new players a tutorial in the game if they haven't tried the Early Access version. Enjoy the video below as we can look forward to two more on the way, as the game is still currently set to be released for PC and Nintendo Switch on March 22nd.

"Discover and explore the darkly charming, procedurally-generated departments of Death Inc., where you'll meet a diverse cast of memorable characters—like your affable pumpkin-headed assistant, Pump Quinn—who are always willing to share the latest office gossip. Sharpen your skills (and scythe) through fast-paced hack n' slash combat, utilizing over 30 unique weapons and spells you can find and upgrade to create devastating combinations. Since Death can't die, use what you've learned and earned to overcome the numerous minions and bosses in each department of Death Incorporated… over and over. A performance review after every run guarantees that you'll unlock interesting items and upgrades that will help you progress on your journey. Taking more power for yourself is a controversial move in Death Incorporated's company culture. For instance, adopting a Curse upgrade for yourself might result in the Labor Inspector granting your subordinates enhanced powers, or worse, raising the cost of koffee and other items that are vital to your work output."