Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Brianne Promo Brianne De Chateau and Android 18 feature in new Dragon Ball Super Card Game promo cards coming out alongside of Power Absorbed.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the promo cards that will release alongside Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

The female characters shine in today's preview. To the right, we have Android 18 as seen in Dragon Ball GT which continues the promo cards associated with the Super 17 Saga-inspired section of Power Absorbed. Then, the Tournament of Power-inspired section of the expansion gets some love with this Brianne De Chateau card. Brianne is a bit of a controversial character due to her gushy positivity but her Universe's graceful acceptance of defeat in the Tournament won over a lot of fans who originally found her and her allies irritating.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.