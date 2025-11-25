Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MAGI Inc., Magical Princess, Neotro Inc.

Magical Princess Has Received a Free Demo on Steam

Can you be the ultimate GirlDad for your magically-gifted daughter while you play single parent? Find out in the Magical Princess free demo

Article Summary Step into the role of a single father raising your magical daughter, Alice, at the Royal Magical Academy.

Shape Alice's future as she studies, works, dates, and faces life-changing choices in Panetelia Kingdom.

Manage Alice’s growth through hundreds of pages of story, 170+ events, and over 50 unique endings.

Uncover deep secrets behind the Crimson Moon and guide Alice through mystery, danger, and adventure.

Indie game developer Neotro Inc. and publisher MAGI Inc. have launched a free demo of their next game, Magical Princess. The game puts you in the role of a widowed, overworked father, who attempts to guide your magically gifted daughter, Alice, through the early stages of life as she heads off to her first day of school. Do you have what it takes to be the ultimate GirlDad through her first six months at the Royal Magical Academy? The demo will give you a small piece of the early game to test out who well you do as a father at the start, which you can play now on Steam.

Magical Princess

Can perfect parenting help Alice become the best student ever to grace the campus grounds? Carve out time between demanding work shifts to interact with her each day, molding her future in often unexpected ways. Raise an uptight academic, pop star performer, queen of demons, or whatever else her heart desires. Time is precious, and every moment with Alice is special. Count down the months while finding ways to foster her potential as she attends classes, works part-time jobs, begins dating, and makes other critical decisions that will drastically alter her life's trajectory.

Plan out activities for her day to increase her Stamina, Intelligence, Charm, and Sense. Be wary of Alice's bad behavior — discourage delinquent acts before they become habits. Discover her mysterious connection to the Red Moon that plagues the country. Help her become a formidable young woman who can hold her own against the forces of evil that roam the Panetelia Kingdom. Watch Alice's life unfold across hundreds of thousands of words of storytelling, 700 pages of comic-style scenes, 100 illustrations, and 170+ date events. Interact with more than 30 peculiar townspeople, and face life's twists and turns, leading to more than 50 possible endings.

Complete freedom to raise your daughter however you see fit. Whether that means letting her attend classes, do part-time jobs, go out on dates, sneak out at night, or even indulge in the occasional thievery and other such "odd" jobs, the choice is yours!

An enormous amount of story content, including over 170 date scenes and over 50 endings. Interact with a colorful cast of more than 30 characters brimming with personality as your daughter leads her life at the magical academy.

Uncover deep mysteries lurking beneath the surface. On nights when the full moon turns crimson in the strange phenomenon known as the Crimson Moon, monsters strike in a world seemingly chained to its fate. The key to unlocking everything just might rest in the hands of your daughter…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!