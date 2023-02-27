Call Of Dragons Releases New Developer's Guide Video Farlight Games has released a new developer video for Call Of Dragons today, giving you a better look before its release.

Farlight Games have dropped a brand new video this morning for Call Of Dragons, as we get a developer guide for the game before it comes to mobile. This particular video gives you a guided chat for about two minutes covering some of the gameplay, with a focus on Behemoth, who is basically a giant bear with rage issues. (Which we feel like it was timed with the release of the film Cocaine Bear, so that kind of stuff was fresh on your minds to check it out.) Enjoy the video below as we wait to see when the game will come out on iOS and Android this Spring.

"Call Of Dragons is a love letter to the kinds of classic fantasy games the development team grew up playing. But while it's a fantasy game through and through, it's designed to be incredibly realistic, with multi-civilization battlegrounds and a 3D map that is 3.88 million square kilometers and filled with diverse biomes and types of terrain. The colorful characters you take into every fight, and their positions in the field will determine who has the upper hand…fire-breathing beast in tow or not. Encounter gigantic Behemoths throughout the land of Tamaris, such as the Giant Bear, where you'll need to utilize your skills obtained, and tame wild beasts to fight on your side."

"You'll need to deploy strategic movement of their legions, along with careful consideration of when the Healing Manastone's drop! Once you've captured the Giant Bear and other wild Behemoths, they'll add bonuses to aspects such as research, construction, and gathering, as well as having the ability to call on them during battle. The Giant Bear is not the only Behemoth you'll encounter throughout the world, and while it may have seemed easier to tame it during the trailer, other beats, such as wild Hydras, Thunder Rocs, and terrifying Dragons, are sure to keep you on your toes — and if you can manage to tame them — give you the upper hand on the battlefield."