Call Of Duty Adds New Ghost Of War Ultra Skin Bundle

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War have received some awesome updates today including the new Ghost of War Ultra Skin bundle. As you can see from the image below, this is an ultra-rarity skin that is basically made to scare the bejesus out of anyone in your path, especially when taking on specters within the new Ghosts of Verdansk mode or any o the Halloween-themed playlists they have running. What's more, you can snag this same bundle in Call Of Duty: Vanguard if you order the game digitally by November 2nd. (If you already pre-ordered it, you can download the bundle now.) We have more details of what's been added below and you can check out more info about it here.

Ghost of War Ultra-rarity Skin: An old war legend tells the tale of a skeletal creature born out of the blood and ashes of the deadliest battles. Powered by supernatural energy, the hollow warrior knows no allies and can fight for an eternity. Bound to Naga's bones, but not his flesh, the "Ghost of War" is ready to fight for you in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

An old war legend tells the tale of a skeletal creature born out of the blood and ashes of the deadliest battles. Powered by supernatural energy, the hollow warrior knows no allies and can fight for an eternity. Bound to Naga's bones, but not his flesh, the "Ghost of War" is ready to fight for you in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Three Weapon Blueprints: A trio of Legendary Weapon Blueprints — one Shotgun, one SMG, and one Assault Rifle — can fit your Loadouts across both games. All of these weapons include five attachments, include Gold-and-Green Tracer Fire, and are configured for competitive versatility.

A trio of Legendary Weapon Blueprints — one Shotgun, one SMG, and one Assault Rifle — can fit your Loadouts across both games. All of these weapons include five attachments, include Gold-and-Green Tracer Fire, and are configured for competitive versatility. New Finishing Move: Should you sneak behind an unaware enemy, the "Shot Down" Finishing Move allows you to use supernatural and small-arms firepower to humiliate them. Shoot them into the air with a charged rod, and then… you can imagine what comes next.

Should you sneak behind an unaware enemy, the "Shot Down" Finishing Move allows you to use supernatural and small-arms firepower to humiliate them. Shoot them into the air with a charged rod, and then… you can imagine what comes next. Vehicle Skin and Horn, Mini-map Watch, and Epic Emblem: Rally the spirits for your next Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer or Zombies experience by driving the FAV with a new Vehicle Skin. Although this item is available only in Black Ops Cold War, the other items in this Bundle — a spooky horn for all vehicles, a watch with a functional mini-map, and a ghostly Emblem — can be used across both games.