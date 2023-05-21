Golf With Your Friends Launches Its Toughest Course Do you have what it takes to beat the toughest course in Golf With Your Friends? Team17 has a new one to try that will push your game.

For those of you looking for a challenge in Golf With Your Friends, you now have a new course to deal with that has been designed to be the toughest one yet. Team17 has put together a brand new course called the Corrupted Forest that will put your skills to the test in new ways. Presented as DLC, this course features nine holes of increasingly punishing challenges that will force you to take risks with your putting as you dive deeper into the woods. As you play, you'll see the course become stranger as a dark corruption is taking hold. The course is available right now on all platforms, as we have a trailer for you to check out below.

"Get ready to delve into the dark side of the woods in our most punishing course to date! If you manage to complete this devilishly difficult course under par, you'll be rewarded with the exclusive animated 'Corrupted Crown'! Remember – only one player (the host) needs to own the pack for a full lobby of 12 to play. You can collect all the new achievements by simply participating in a public lobby, or by playing with a friend that owns it! This mysterious meteor has seeped corruption into the land, warping our beloved Forest into the most fiendishly challenging course ever! Battle through the dark and warped course, either solo or with the help of some friends, and overcome the ultimate threat to the Golf With Your Friends universe! The Horrifying Headgear pack is our FIRST EVER fully animated Hat Pack, that is sure to stir some serious envy!"

"In online multiplayer mode, only the lobby host needs to own new content, allowing friends to join forces and attempt to navigate through The Corrupted Forest without purchasing the course. Today's DLC launch also coincides with the release of the Horrifying Headgear Pack, which features five brand-new animated hats to customize your ball and is available for £1.69/$1.99/€1.99."

