Funko Fusion Drops Story Trailer At San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Skybound Games and 10:10 Games revealed a brand new trailer for Funko Fusion during San Diego Comic-Con 2024, as we learned more about the primary storyline of the game. The trailer features the menacing voice of Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Highlander, Invincible, Detroit: Become Human) as he takes on the role of the game's primary villain, Eddy, a powerful and deeply twisted shapeshifter with evil plans on his mind. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out on September 13, 2024.

Funko Fusion

Funko Fusion is a third-person action game that's all about celebrating fandom. Play with some of your favorite characters from across TV, movies, games, and comics, and explore handcrafted worlds inspired by Jurassic World, Back to the Future, JAWS, The Thing, Chucky, Battlestar Galactica, Hot Fuzz, The Umbrella Academy, Five Nights at Freddy's, Masters of the Universe, Invincible, and many more! Select, unlock, and play with 60+ unique playable characters from more than 20 fan-favorite franchises, all lovingly recreated in Funko Pop! form. Each character has their own weapons and special moves, and some characters have unique skills for solving puzzles and finding secrets. Explore your favorite franchises in video game form, relive memorable moments, and play through a unique story that ties them all together! Shoot, blast, and whack enemies in ranged and melee combat. Craft gadgets and items to give yourself an advantage or to unlock hidden areas.

With dreams of total domination, Eddy wields the dark ability to possess the inhabitants of Funko Fusion's pop culture-inspired worlds, building an army of corrupted characters inspired by franchises including Jurassic World, Back to the Future, The Thing, Chucky, and many more. As players strive to fight back, they'll build their own team of playable heroes, each with unique tools for use in both combat and puzzles. Speaking of heroes, comics legend Robert Kirkman joined the panel as a surprise guest to share more about the inclusion of Skybound Entertainment's Invincible and The Walking Dead. Kirkman then treated the audience to first looks at Funko Fusion's Invincible level as well as playable characters Invincible and Omni-Man in action, along with a sneak peek at The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes and Michonne.

