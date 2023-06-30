Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: cloud gaming, Samsung Gaming Hub

Samsung Gaming Hub Receives One-Year Anniversary Update

To mark the one-year anniversary of its launch, Samsung has launched a fresh update for the Samsung Gaming Hub this week.

Samsung is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the launch of their Gaming Hub this week with a brand new update that's live today. The team has given the hub a new logo and a fresh interface that's smoother and easier to navigate, as well as more customization options for the main screen of the hub so you can connect to your consoles, cloud gaming, or any title you recently played with ease. The team also ran down many of the improvements and features in a new post today, which we have a snippet for you below of what they've done to the platform in the past year. If you happen to be in a position to use the hub, it looks like they've made efforts to make gaming on a smart TV easier.

More Games: Discover and play over 3,000 games through partner services on Samsung Gaming Hub – from the most popular AAA and brand-new game launches like Starfield coming in September to beloved indie titles, arcade classics, and more.

Discover and play over 3,000 games through partner services on Samsung Gaming Hub – from the most popular AAA and brand-new game launches like Starfield coming in September to beloved indie titles, arcade classics, and more. More Partners: In addition to Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Utomik – Samsung Gaming Hub added Amazon Luna, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut as streaming partners.

In addition to Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Utomik – Samsung Gaming Hub added Amazon Luna, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut as streaming partners. More Screens: After launching on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs and monitors, we introduced backwards compatibility for partner apps with 2021 Smart TVs giving tens of millions of players access to their favorite games and services on Samsung devices – no console or PC required. Samsung Gaming Hub is also available across our 2023 TV lineup, and the newest Odyssey OLED G9, the world's first 49" OLED monitor.

After launching on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs and monitors, we introduced backwards compatibility for partner apps with 2021 Smart TVs giving tens of millions of players access to their favorite games and services on Samsung devices – no console or PC required. Samsung Gaming Hub is also available across our 2023 TV lineup, and the newest Odyssey OLED G9, the world's first 49" OLED monitor. More Regions: Samsung Gaming Hub is available in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the U.S., and the U.K., with availability in more regions coming soon. In European countries that don't currently support the Gaming Hub, cloud gaming apps can be downloaded from the TV App Store and accessed through the Smart Hub.

Samsung Gaming Hub is available in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the U.S., and the U.K., with availability in more regions coming soon. In European countries that don't currently support the Gaming Hub, cloud gaming apps can be downloaded from the TV App Store and accessed through the Smart Hub. More Ways to Pick Up and Play: Samsung Gaming Hub and partner apps through the Smart Hub are compatible with 90% of Bluetooth controllers on the market. We've even worked with

partners to make some games playable with mobile virtual controllers from Amazon Luna or by using your TV remote to play games from Antstream and Blacknut. This removes another barrier of entry for potential players and unlocks gaming for many new users.

