New College Life Simulator Game Millennials Announced

Developer Love Motion Games, along with publishers Frozen Way and PlayWay, revealed their latest game called Millennials. Yes, for real! This is a brand new life simulation game in which you'll head back to college and attempt to get your bachelors over the course of four years. You'll experience everything about typical college life, from being in the dorms and throwing parties to attending class and joining clubs. Not to mention a lot of things in between. You'll make friends and have deep relationships, as well as work a PT job to pay for tuition, have the chance to join a fraternity or sorority and take part in secret things around campus. No release date was announced, but you can check out the latest trailer below.

"Remember the good ol' days when every day was an adventure? Meeting new people didn't seem so scary, and partying till morning was a reasonable choice. You had so much on your plate, but you still managed to make so many unforgettable memories. Wouldn't it be fun to go back in time, meet your old friends and rekindle your lost passion for at least a moment? Don't worry; we've got you covered! Millennials is a brand new life simulator game with an isometric perspective. In Millennials, you'll create your own college freshman whose future career will depend solely on you. They can become popular idols, rising stars of the academic world, or unmatched athletes – the possibilities depend only on your imagination."

"Throughout four years of education, you will have a lot of time to choose the right path for them. With the wide variety of possible activities, stories and relationships you'll have your hands full. Experience rich and varied stories — the main storyline branches into three different paths based on your choice of fraternity/sorority. Choose the one most suited for your character and uncover complex and interesting stories. Your choices will matter, so think twice about them. Don't forget about the smaller side plots and the personal story arcs of your friends. You may not have the time to go through all of them in a single playthrough, so plan ahead!"