Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Drops Official Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Drops before the game is released for PC and consoles on October 25

Activision dropped another new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 today, as we now have the official launch trailer ahead of the game's release. This probably isn't going to be the last trailer we see for the game in the next few weeks, but it is definitely the biggest hype train rolling through as they give you a little something of everything to get excited about. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive on October 25 for PC and consoles.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Developed by Treyarch and Raven, Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller set in the early 90s, a period of transition and upheaval in global politics, characterized by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. With a mind-bending narrative, and unbound by the rules of engagement, this is signature Black Ops. The Black Ops 6 Campaign takes players to a new point in time – the early 1990s. In true Black Ops fashion, the fictional story builds on the history of the time, thrusting you into a strange and clandestine conspiracy where a shadowy force has infiltrated the U.S. government. Anyone who resists is branded as a traitor, forcing players to go rogue for the first time to fight the very machine that created them. Nothing is what it seems, and the truth may be hard to fathom, drawing you ever deeper into intrigue, distrust, and mind-bending psychological revelations. This is true, signature Black Ops style.

In a best-in-class Multiplayer experience, players will test their skills across 16 new maps at launch, including 12 core 6v6 maps and 4 Strike maps that can be played 2v2 or 6v6. Black Ops 6 also marks the epic return of Round-Based Zombies, the fan-favorite mode where players will take down hordes of the undead in two brand-new maps at launch. Post-launch, players can look forward to even more exciting maps and groundbreaking experiences dropping into both Multiplayer and Zombies.

