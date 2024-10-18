Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, Infinity Ward, treyarch

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Reports Updates On Anti-Cheat Measures

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has revealed new details about their anti-cheat measures across all modes going into the game's launch

Activision, Treyarch, and Infinity Ward released a new blog today for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 detailing their Riccochet anti-cheat measures for the new title. The team is basically making improvements to catch cheaters, both ahead of their intentions, as well as severe punishment for them after the fact. No system is perfect, but it does appear that they're going the extra mile on this one to curb any cheating across all of their modes. We have a snippet of the blog for you below, and you can read the full thing on their website.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Anti-Cheat Measures

The number one thing both we and you care about is not losing another match to a cheater. A lot has been put into Black Ops 6 to upgrade security, but here is the goal we're targeting: we want to catch and remove cheaters within one hour of them being in their first match. This metric is called "Time to Action," and we will be monitoring our progress internally and building technology to drive this number down.

During the Black Ops 6 Beta, our team was live-testing a lot of its new tech to try and achieve this goal. Weekend One was a stumble. In the past, we've used data from console players during Beta Weekend One to train and test our systems. Put simply, even though we love our friends who game on PC, it's nice to have a weekend to stress test systems without the risk of cheaters. Since we had to protect the game without those stress tests, our new technology was so eager to catch cheaters, that it came in a little hot. When we recognized those errors, we immediately made adjustments to correct course in service of our new Time to Action milestone. Cheaters were able to complete around ten multiplayer matches during Weekend One before being removed. After tweaking our systems and deploying new detection methods for Weekend Two, we cut that time in half to 5 matches. That timing achieved our Time to Action goal. In fact, 25% of all Weekend Two bans happened during the first match a cheater ever played.

But removing someone after they cheat isn't perfect, so we are ramping up detections to try to stop even more cheaters before they load into a game. During the beta, we stopped over 12,000 confirmed cheating accounts before they ever saw the inside of a match. Black Ops 6 on Day One is going to launch with a variety of updated anti-cheat tech. To name a few:

An updated version of the kernel-level driver. Note: All features in the October 25 update will protect any title that uses the driver, including Call of Duty: Warzone.

All mitigations, including Damage Shield, Disarm, Splat, Hallucination, and others will be live.

New machine-learning behavioral systems, focused on speed of detection.

New machine-learning detection models to analyze gameplay to combat aim bots.

Upgrades when Ranked Play launches, which include continuous examinations to determine if leaderboard placements are accurate. More on Ranked Play updates in a future blog closer to the mode's launch.

For Call of Duty: Warzone specifically, we've deployed new mitigations to interrupt cheaters. Stay tuned for a future report to learn about those new tricks.

