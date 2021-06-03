TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Regirock Pokémon Cards

In honor of the current Regirock feature in Pokémon GO raids, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Regirock cards from the Pokémon TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Regirock picks in the comments below.

We start with the obligatory Ken Sugimori card with Regirock's Pokémon TCG debut in 2006's EX Holon Phantoms. Sugimori is the primary character design artist for the Pokémon company, and his artwork on the cards always feels like the ultimate depiction of the character. It's the clean lines and iconic style that epitomizes Sugimori's work and has the biggest impact on not only the TCG, but the whole franchise, of any artist.

Kouki Saitou contributed artwork to this Regirock Ancient Trait card for the XY Black Star Promos set. This card was available as a promo in Roaring Skies products. Ancient Trait cards, which are exclusive to the XY era, are often mistaken for Full Art cards by modern collectors. Modern Full Arts are considered Ultra Rare (and up), but Ancient Traits could be common, uncommon, rare, or holo rare, as the style of the card had nothing to do with the card's rarity. What makes this specific Ancient Trait card special is the use of galaxy foil. There weren't many Ancient Trait cards made into promos, so we mostly just saw holo versions of these in the actual expansions, which were using the XY era holofoil. The galaxy foil used for the Black Star Promos looks amazing on these because of the sheer amount of the card that is covered in the foil, allowing the galaxy pattern to sparkle brightly.

Finally, this beautiful, textured Full Art Regirock by Ryo Ueda is from the Fates Collide expansion… kind of. Notice that this is numbered 43a, which was a brief trend for certain promos during the XY and Sun & Moon era. Instead of treating these cards as their own individual Black Star Promos as with most promo cards, they were considered alternate arts from branded expansions. This was often used for League Promos, but there was a special product called Pokémon TCG: Premium Trainer's Collection which featured this card as part of fourteen alternate art promos.