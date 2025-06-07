Posted in: Events, Games, Indie Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: A Tiny Wander, A Week in the Life of Asocial Giraffe, All Will Rise, Ambroise Niflette & the Gleaned Bell, Anxiety Puppy, Big Hops, Camper Van: Make it Home, Capy Castaway, Clawsome, Collector's Cove, Crescent Country, Danchi Days, Discounty, Dosa Divas, Everdeep Aurora, Fireside Feelings, Fishbowl, Gecko Gods, Gemporium, Gourdlets Together, Haunted Paws, Heidi's Legacy: Mountians calling, Hotel Galactic, Instants, Is This Seat Taken?, Islanders: New Shores, KiloNiku: Bowl Up, Kitty in the Big City, Leaf Blower Co., Let's Build A Dungeon, Letters to Arralla, Linked: Banner of the Spark, Llamalandia, Luma Island Pirates, Mafate, MakeRoom, Mazey Village, mecha, Milano's Odd Job Collection, Monument Valley 3, Muri: Wildwoods, Omelet You Cook, On-Together, One Move Away, Outside The Blocks, Pawsta, Puni The Florist, Seasonala Cemetery, Sheepherds!, Shiba Sweet, Squeakross - Home Squeak Home, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, Summer Game Fest 2025, Tales Of The Shire, The Berlin Apartment, The Great Coffee Caper, Town to City, Townbox, Vending Dokan, Wholesome Games, Wholesome Out and About, Winter Burrow

Everything Revealed During The Wholesome Direct 2025

Kicking off the extensive list of livestreams on Saturday, the Wholesome Games Direct continued Summer Game Fest 2025's content

Article Summary Wholesome Direct 2025 revealed over 60 charming indie games during Summer Game Fest weekend.

Highlights include cozy sims, unique puzzlers, management games, and heartwarming stories.

Fresh announcements, surprise demos, and updates on fan-favorite titles delighted wholesome gamers.

Diverse developers showcased games for consoles, PC, and mobile, focusing on positive, relaxing play.

Wholesome Games held their annual Wholesome Direct as part of the Summer Game Fest events this weekend, showing off 60 indie titles. Most of these you won't see anywhere else as they have cultivated a nice group of titles for you to check out from developers, both debuting for the first time and updates on stuff currently in the works. We have the full rundown below and the livestream to watch here.

Leaf Blower Co.

Play through the full story of Leaf Blower Co., clear away clutter and bring back a world of peace and tranquillity. And of course, no-one expects you to do all of this for free! Spend your hard-earned cash on new gear, upgrades, and even new styles. It's important to have the right tool for the job, and if you don't do it, who else is gonna skin your bin?

Instants

Instants is a captivating journey that blends puzzle-solving, crafting and heartfelt storytelling. Build up a collection of family photo albums piece by piece and learn their stories in a nostalgic narrative puzzle game. The pictures in each album serve as clues to the timeline. As you solve the puzzle, the family's story will gradually emerge. Add your artistic flair and decorate the albums with backgrounds, stickers, typography, and more.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Zephyr Town's bazaar was once one of the grandest in the world, drawing customers and peddlers from all four corners of the globe. These days, though, the bazaar has more tumbleweeds than customers. It's up to you to turn its fortunes around! Raise animals, harvest crops, craft rare delicacies, then sell your wares at your very own stall in the bazaar. As the bazaar business grows, new goods and services will arrive, which you can use to improve your farm. Help return prosperity to the bazaar, and Zephyr Town will thrive once again!

Gourdlets Together

Design your own island in an adorable, colourful world inhabited by cute little vegetable folks, and level up your fishing skills, all while you hang out and chat with friends online! Spend your fishing earnings on new buildings, items, upgrades and accessories, and make your island feel like home. Visit your friends' islands, get inspired by their creations, and enjoy gourd vibes together!

Luma Island

Travel to Luma Island to go on an epic adventure by yourself or with your friends and family. Build your dream farm, master professions, collect magical Lumas, find treasures and unravel the mysteries of the island.

Is This Seat Taken?

Window seat or aisle? Booth or table? Lone wolf or life of the party? In Is This Seat Taken?, your mission is to organize groups of people according to their preferences. It's a cozy, no-pressure logic puzzle game where you're in charge of who sits where. Whether it's the cinema, a crowded bus, a wedding reception, or a cramped taxi cab, every setting introduces new characters with specific tastes. A party guest with a sensitive nose won't be happy sitting next to a stranger who's wearing too much cologne. A sleepy passenger won't be happy trying to nap on the bus next to someone listening to loud music. It's all about reading the room to find the perfect placement!

MakeRoom

Decorate miniature dioramas, create your own furniture pieces, and fulfill design requests like a cozy room for cats, a moody hideaway for a vampire, and more!

Ambroise Niflette & the Gleaned Bell

Renowned young detective Ambroise Niflette is called in to solve the mystery that has thrown the small village of Touvoir-en-Thym-et-Pomme into disarray: the theft of the Gleaned Bell. Without the bell, time seems frozen, making it impossible for the villagers to celebrate their annual festival! Niflette must lead the investigation in a village where secrets and deception reign supreme…

Let's Build a Dungeon – Buddyland

Buddyland is a crafting-focused, monster-catching survival game that features as part of Let's Build a Dungeon's campaign mode. Players act as both CEO and game designer of their own development studio and will be faced with various pitches, proposals and moral choices. The proposed development of Buddyland is just one example of Let's Build a Dungeon's branching narrative and features a fully-playable experience, heated discussions with external partners and an ongoing risk of falling into legal hot water. Browse the 'Younify Game Engine Asset Store' and make decisions that could make or break your game studio, including the opportunity to create a monster-catching survival game… WITH GUNS.

Squeakross – Home Squeak Home

In Squeakross: Home Squeak Home, solve and transform puzzles into furniture to decorate the perfect home for your rodent friend. Collect hundreds of decorations, accessories and stickers in this cozy game full of charm!

Monument Valley 3

A playable Monument Valley 3 demo will also feature as part of Steam Next Fest, which takes place June 9th-16th. For the first time since Monument Valley 3 debuted on mobile as part of Netflix Games in December, players will soon be able to experience the game's signature beauty and mind-bending puzzles, fully optimised for console and PC platforms. They will guide Noor through breathtaking, impossible landscapes, manipulating structures and shifting perspectives to uncover hidden paths and solve intricate puzzles. The console and PC versions of Monument Valley 3 will include the game's first seasonal update, The Garden of Life, offering an extra chapter with a new plot and more puzzles for players to complete. More seasonal updates will follow later this year.

Big Hops

Tongue-swing, free climb, and build your own path forward in a new kind of 3D platformer! Plant veggie bounce pads, tightropes, hookshots, and much more. Find a way home through huge Desert, Ocean, and Mountain worlds and collect bugs, upgrade your backpack, and meet animal friends along the way.

Kitty in the Big City

Will you make your way home or will you explore what the big city has to offer first? I mean, getting home is obviously your main priority. Obviously. Well, it's one of your priorities. Maybe more of a guideline… It's definitely on your To-Do list somewhere! But first? Exploration! Players can look forward to exploring new parts of the neighborhood, each stuffed with delightful distractions. Meet new characters, update your hat wardrobe, customize your Kitty, unlock a host of photo mode features, make friends with a feline superstar, cause even more chaos for the humans and … learn how to do a dog impression? What on earth are you up to, Kitty?!

Vending Dokan: Kozy Kiosk

Build a vending machine empire in this cozy idle sim! Manage staff, decorate locations, and watch your business thrive. Play actively or let it run passively in the background with relaxing music to enjoy while you work or unwind.

Winter Burrow

Winter Burrow is a cozy woodland survival game about a mouse returning home to restore their childhood burrow. Explore, gather resources, craft, knit warm sweaters, bake pies and meet the locals.

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game

Create your own Hobbit as you set forth in Bywater. Though not yet established as an official village in Hobbiton, play a part in helping the quaint town flourish. Greet comfort at the door as you decorate your own Hobbit hole, tend to your garden, fish at the clear ponds, forage wild fruits and herbs, or trade with townsfolks. Prepare homemade meals to share with fellow Hobbits and foster relationships. With much to see and lots more to eat, enjoy days of splendor in the picturesque forests, lakes, and pastures. Unwind in the place where what matters most are all the little things. Help bring the community together to achieve village status in Bywater.

Haunted Paws

Haunted Paws is a cozy co-op horror game where you will play as two Puppies trying to rescue their human friend in a haunted mansion. Create your puppy, explore spooky environments, and defeat evil creatures in an action-packed adventure!

Everdeep Aurora

After apocalyptic meteor showers drive civilization underground, young cat Shell finds herself alone on the destroyed planet's surface. Emboldened by a letter from her missing mother, she sets off on a journey into the vast Everdeep, trusty drill in paw, to reunite with her family. Bore through procedurally generated stone tiles to create platforming opportunities as Shell's journey leads to underground landforms, gardens, mansions, and mysteries. Meet more than 20 of the Everdeep's charming denizens, each with distinct musical themes, and fulfill their quests to earn their trust. Purchase new tools from Viktor's pawn shop, but beware of Mur's intention – despite their goofy nature and heart of gold, they might be just tricking Shell into doing their work. As Shell drills deeper and her newfound friends' tunes fade from earshot, find comfort in the bonds they've created across a combat-free adventure.

Seasonala Cemetery

Seasonala Cemetery is a meditative experience that invites players to explore the serene beauty of a living, breathing cemetery. Using your system's real date and time, the game changes dynamically – visit in the summer to see the cemetery bustling with life, or explore in the quiet, snowy winter. Observe and interact with NPCs and animals as they visit Seasonala Cemetery, all while listening to ambient sounds recorded from a real-life cemetery.

Camper Van: Make It Home

Decorate and organize the camper van of your dreams! Embark on a journey of self-discovery as you build your own home-on-wheels, using a combination of creative block organization puzzles and relaxing interior design. Make your heart feel at ease and your camper van feel like home.

Linked: Banner of the Spark

Build a bright new world alongside a band of rescued robot buddies! In this colorful action RPG, battle waves of enemies in solo or co-op, then return home and use their parts to craft a thriving town. Assemble your crew and grow stronger with each new adventure!

Omelet You Cook

Create the perfect omelet by combining ingredients to meet the ever-growing demands of quirky customers. Each round brings new hazards, restrictions, and ever-increasing score thresholds that will push your culinary creativity to its limits. Every customer has a distinct personality and unique tastes, so you'll need to stay versatile and adjust your recipes on the fly. One minute you're crafting a classic bellpepper and bacon omelet, and the next you're tossing in donuts, pickles and pineapple. Keep your cool and keep those omelets coming!

Milano's Odd Job Collection

(No information was provided about this game at the time this article was published)

Fireside Feelings

Players choose and customise their avatar from one of six different animals, including a besuited bear, a barista bee and a skater fox. Once selected, players begin their journey across meditative locales, including a beach, woodland and a record store. There they'll meet Spark, a sentient campfire guiding them through a series of questions inspiring thoughtful and empathetic answers under the stars. Sat on the other side of the fire is a second animal, sharing another player's previous answers to the same questions and forming a contemplative, yet asymmetrical, conversation on the chosen topic.

All Will Rise

The river is a god, and they killed it. It's time for ordinary people to hold them to account. Manage your team. Mix with ecoterrorists and godmen. Build your deck, follow leads and find allies. Make your case, and win the battle for the future.

Gecko Gods

Set sail for a world built for curiosity in Gecko Gods; a serene puzzle-adventure platformer where you explore a forgotten archipelago through the eyes of a tiny, but mighty, gecko. Climb across sunlit ruins, weave through lush caves, and uncover the remnants of an ancient civilization, all at your own pace. With no wrong turns, every ledge, crevice, and hidden path invites discovery. Glide between islands on your small wooden boat, each stop offering new puzzles to solve, insects to snack on, and secrets to uncover.

One Move Away

One Move Away is a cozy, first-person puzzle game where you pack your belongings for another move and embark on a new chapter in life. With each move, you step into the lives of three unique characters, uncovering their personal stories through the items they take with them or leave behind.

Heidi's Legacy: Mountains Calling

Heidi's Legacy is a cozy narrative sim where you care for goats, craft mountain goods, and help villagers rebuild their lives. Experience a peaceful pastoral life, inspired by the Heidi novels, celebrating nature, healing, community, and self-discovery.

Hotel Galactic

Hotel Galactic combines cozy management with a heartfelt tale. Build and decorate your dream tourist getaway, aid Gustav in his search for redemption, and explore a nostalgic world where bonds with creatures and serene gardens sustain a thriving colony.

Out and About

Harness the power of nature to rebuild your home in Out and About, a cozy foraging adventure! A storm has blown through the town of Portobello. To help this little community get back on its feet, you'll need to learn all about the wild surrounding landscape.

Discounty

Set in the scenic harbor town of Blomkest, Discounty puts players in charge of the local supermarket their aunt has (perhaps recklessly) left in their hands. They'll be charged with designing the dream store layout, negotiating spicy trade deals, restocking shelves before Ms. Andersen notices the milk's out, and trying to keep the peace with a cast of lovable – and occasionally nosy – townsfolk. In this cozy-but-lively business sim, players will grow their humble grocery into a retail empire… but the bigger the store gets, the more the cracks begin to show in the community around it.

Islanders: New Shores

The next chapter in the beloved minimalist city-building franchise is here. ISLANDERS: New Shores invites you back to a world of tranquil creativity, now reimagined with expanded gameplay, stunning visuals, and a host of fresh features that build on the charm of the original. Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer, prepare to explore, build, and strategise like never before.

Collector's Cove

Embark on a tranquil journey to uncharted waters in Collector's Cove, a farming adventure set on the high seas! There are no enemies in this world: it's just you, your animal friend, and an ocean full of secrets and surprises. Grow a flourishing floating farm. Cultivate rare crops and reel in elusive fish. Discover new islands and climate zones, each with its own collection of unique local flora. Fill in your Collector's Compendium. Craft items and personalize your ship, transforming it into your own home. Learn how to gather enough rare crops and fish; you might even rise to the ultimate rank: Named-Collector!

Town to City

Break free of the grid in Town to City: a cozy city builder that invites you to create a beautiful and bustling community. Freely place houses, shops, amenities, and natural elements to delight your residents and encourage new families to move in. As your population grows, so can your ambitions: create multiple towns that can grow alone or thrive together, helping the whole region develop and prosper. In the campaign or sandbox mode, you're free to build at your own pace, placing each flower bed with pixel precision or prioritizing growing your economy and developing your town into a thriving city.

Fishbowl

Twenty-one year old Alo gets her first job in a new city and is living by herself while grieving her grandma's death. The choices she makes each day in figuring out life will lead to a unique journey of self discovery. Fishbowl is a warm and cozy story about living in isolation, nurturing friendships and understanding grief. In Fishbowl, feel all feelings as there are no right endings.

KuloNiku: Bowl Up

Run a meatball restaurant in this high energy comedic cooking game. Meet quirky locals and cook their wild orders, upgrade and customize your restaurant, win thrilling cooking battles, and become the town's top eatery!

A Tiny Wander

Buu finds themselves camping in a mysterious canyon after unexpected troubles. With a lantern in hand, he set off on an adventure, talking to passersby, observing their surroundings, and uncovering the secrets of the full moon night.

Outside The Blocks

Step into Outside the Blocks, the ultimate playground for builders and creators who want to express their artistic side in a relaxing, stress-free environment. Forget about objectives and pressure—immerse yourself in the pure joy of creation.

Clawsome

Step into the whimsical world of Clawsome! Help Clawby find new friends in this wholesome claw machine game in which you collect unique and quirky prizes that move, disappear and even fight back! Navigate through ever changing challenges and build the most charming diorama collection with the figurines you grab!

The Berlin Apartment

The Berlin Apartment begins when a handyman is tasked with refurbishing an old apartment. Thanks to the COVID situation, he has a daughter to watch over and homeschool during the extensive renovation work. As he digs deeper and deeper into the history of the apartment, he brings it to life by telling its stories to his daughter. Relics from past times turn out to be silent witnesses – and former companions – of the apartment's former inhabitants. Dive into the lives of those who lived within the apartment's four walls. Experience their dreams and the dangers that haunt them, live the hellos and goodbyes that defined their lives, witness their adventures, and uncover memories and mysteries.

Llamalandia

Llamalandia is a cozy adventure game about finding your family and making a special bond with each llama you meet. Build your llama sanctuary to protect your family, raise the baby llamas so you can take them on your adventures, and invite other cute animals to live with you in this magical place.

Danchi Days

Help Hoshino revive the forgotten summer festival! Turn strangers into neighbors by surfing the NeighborNet, playing minigames, and uncovering some slightly interesting secrets. What kind of quirky people live in Hoshino's neighborhood? Ho ho… only one way to find out!

Sheepherds!

Sheepherds! is a cozy co-op party game where you and your sheepdog buddies guide colorful flocks through beautiful landscapes. Take your time and have fun barking, running and discovering magical places together— or take on challenges to win even more treats!

The Great Coffee Caper

The Great Coffee Caper is a cute and cozy RPG where it's up to Detective Hootsworth to figure out who stole the town's coffee beans! Uncover clues in fast-paced clue battles, question the charming townsfolk, and figure out hoooo dunnit!

Capy Castaway

Capy Castaway is a narrative adventure game that rewards curiosity with delight and consequence. What would happen if you shook that tree, or threw away a character's favourite toy? Invoke the playful nature of a capybara pup discovering a whole new world and the advice of a crow who enables mischievous behaviour.

Anxiety Puppy

Anxiety Puppy is an interactive visual novel that tells the story of a young girl in a bustling city, who, while struggling with the pressures of life and work, unexpectedly embarks on a spiritual journey toward reconciling with her anxiety. Her life trajectory seems no different from anyone else's—studying, finding a job, working, with days that repeat endlessly. However, only she knows that beneath every seemingly calm day, anxiety grows like an uncontrollable black line, suffocating her breath and tightening her nerves. On one of her usual sleepless nights, her anxiety spirals out of control again, and she is pulled into a strange world. What is it? She doesn't know, but maybe she can talk to it.

Mafate

Mafate is a cozy game where you play as a mail carrier who captures breathtaking photographs and delivers letters to the warm-hearted inhabitants of Mafate, a secluded valley in the heart of an Indian Ocean island. Accompanied by Luna, a young Creole girl transformed into a camera, take control of animals to access hidden areas and explore this cozy and magical world. Care for the animals, interact with the villagers, solve their little troubles, and bring harmony and life to your surroundings.

Townbox

Townbox is a single-player sandbox town-building game with an emphasis on creativity and self-expression! Take on the role of trainee town planner and expand your teeny-tiny starting island into a bustling town of your own design. Plop down buildings to create a mini metropolis! Pick from a wide selection of houses, shops, and more, and take it even further by customising their colours and accessories. There are no rules, so let your creativity run wild!

Shiba Sweet

Woof! You step into the paws of a novice Shiba chef who inherits a dessert shop from your retired grandma. You'll buy ingredients, bake desserts, and sell them in bento boxes. Use your earnings to upgrade the kitchen, decorate the shop, and unlock new recipes to create the best bakery ever!

Muri: Wildwoods

Explore the mysterious Wildwoods as a brave Muri! Solve puzzles, befriend adorable creatures, and cleanse the land and its inhabitants from corruption. Bring back vibrant colors and restore nature's beauty in this cozy adventure filled with mystery and wondrous discoveries!

Puni The Florist

Puni the Florist is a cozy flower shop simulation game that highlights creative expressions. Manage the shop, design unique bouquets, and join Puni on a silly, wholesome, and relatable journey of self-discovery.

Mazey Village

Mazey Village is a cozy town-restoring adventure where a tornado scatters homes, villagers, and their precious belongings. Find what was lost in the whirl as you solve mazes, rebuild houses, and fill the village with warmth and life again.

Mecha

This coming-of-age story follows Coni, a mechanical engineer, who creates robots called Mechas to help humanity alongside her companion B1U3 – a Mecha she created in her own image. One day, she gets a sudden warning that all Mechas have started to malfunction and scattered around in the testing grounds of the lab. Coni sets out to find out what happened, fix the malfunctioning Mechas, and bring them back safely.

Dosa Divas

Battle an evil fast food empire in this spicy narrative turn-based RPG. Two sisters and their upgradable spirit-mech cook delicious meals, fight corpos, build up your reputation with local communities, and reconcile with loved ones.

Letters to Arralla

Play as a Turnip with a big juicy bum delivering mail to a cast of colourful characters on an Australian island. Get the mail where it needs to go by solving puzzles, helping the residents, and exploring the island's sun-soaked beaches. (And yeah, you can also read their mail – very illegal irl.)

A Week in the Life of Asocial Giraffe

Can you make it through the week without talking to anyone as a giraffe living in the friendliest city in the world? Giraffe is quite happy with his life. He likes listening to lo-fi music, drinking matcha, taking care of his succulent plants, and writing haikus. There's just one thing that makes his life hard: he's so anxious about being in social situations that his head would explode if he ever talks to anyone. Fortunately, that's never happened yet: as you'll see, Giraffe has gotten good at sneaking around, distracting, and avoiding the overly chatty residents of Friendly City (voted friendliest city in the world!)

Gemporium

Grow your small gem business in this short casual simulation miner, Gemporium! Manage your time wisely between mining up gemstones, refining them for more profit and selling them to awaiting customers. After you inherit a small shop and prospecting license from your grandmother, you quickly realize it also came with a price of generational debt. Now on top of building your business you must appease the Loan Shark and break even before you go broke!

Crescent County

Crash headfirst into this witch-tech open world, drifting and driving on the back of your new motorbroom. Make deliveries, trick out your broom, and race your new friends (and crushes) as the sun sets. Get into gossip, sort your life out, and discover what it means to find home.

Pawsta

Pawsta is a cozy cooking game with cute claymation-style graphics. It stars Rigatoni, the mouse, as he travels the world over mastering cuisines & collecting mice-alin stars! Make your Nonna proud by helping out your relatives at their international restaurants.

On-Together

A social chatroom game to work, play games and hang out with your friends. Stay connected while you work, then use breaktimes to chat, chill, chew bubblegum and more!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!