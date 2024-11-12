Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Reveals More Battle Pass Details

More details have been released about the Battle Pass you can get in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as well as Call of Duty: Warzone

Article Summary Explore the new "Page" system for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 01 Battle Pass.

Unlock 100 rewards, base weapons free, premium pass offers even more.

Acquire Tiers using Battle Pass Tokens, choose any order to unlock.

Greater rewards with Battle Pass Bundle and BlackCell Variants.

Activision released new details and a trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, going over the content for the Season 01 Battle Pass. Those of you looking to put down money for extra content can do so, as the pass will unlock several new items and content in the game, which you can earn over time. We have a snippet of the details from their latest blog below and the trailer above going over the info, as the pass will be live on November 14.

Call of Duty : Black Ops 6 – Season 01 Battle Pass

The Season 01 Black Ops 6 Battle Pass is brimming over with content, which is both showcased and unlocked in a brand new "Page" system. Think of the Battle Pass as a book, with 17 total pages. The first Page displays BlackCell Instant Rewards and the second Page shows premium Battle Pass Instant Rewards, followed by 100 in-game Battle Pass rewards across 14 Pages and a Completion Page that is instantly unlocked once all other Pages are completed. Pages include Free and Paid content. As always, all Base Weapons are free to unlock. Purchase the premium Battle Pass for 1,100 COD Points for the ability to earn all Battle Pass rewards. For a head start on the season, grab the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,400 COD Points, including 20+ Tier Skips.

As you start your new Battle Pass journey, the Instant Reward Page and Page 1 are unlocked by default. All the other Pages are locked but can be previewed. Your goal is to complete the Battle Pass and access the 100 percent Completion Page at the end of the Battle Pass.

Around six item rewards (known as "Tiers") that are unlocked in any order you wish within the Page. Each requires an earned Battle Pass Token to unlock.

Each Page (except for the BlackCell, Instant, and Completion Pages) contains up to two free Tier rewards. The rest are unlocked via purchasing the premium Battle Pass, BlackCell, or the Vault Edition

An "HVT" (High Value Target) Tier reward is unlocked once all the previous items on that page are unlocked. This is usually an Operator Skin or Weapon Blueprint, and sometimes there's a BlackCell variant.

When both the regular and HVT Tiers are unlocked, the Page is complete.

Use the Auto Claim feature to automatically unlock rewards as you play. Or turn it off to earn Battle Pass Tokens used to manually claim rewards.

