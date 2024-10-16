Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Reveals More Multiplayer Necessities

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 released new notes about all things multiplayer, as they go over all the maps and additions this time around

Activision released a new blog today for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, where they went over everything they could for the latest multiplayer additions and content. We have a few snippets of the info below as they have brought back the Firing Range, the addition of Theater Mode, and info on Private Matches. But the blog, which you can read on their website, goes over all of the maps you'll have at launch. Enjoy the info before the game launches on October 25.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Multiplayer

The Firing Range Returns

A familiar location to test your equipped Loadout weapons is available, and this comes with a few additions to help you continuously adjust a weapon build until you're happy with it. Expect to utilize the following:

Practice dummies to shoot at, at 10-, 25-, and 50-meter intervals.

Dummies can have 0, 1, 2, or 3 Armor Plates added to them.

You have limitless ammunition.

The upper-left corner features a target elimination tracker, an accuracy tracker, and a damage tracker.

A toggle feature allows you to optionally activate a Moving Target dummy, or a Recoil metal plate.

Toggle Feature: Moving Target: A dummy drops down from the ceiling on a conveyor belt, and automatically moves back through the range as you connect with it using your weapon. Once you hit it at maximum range, it moves back to its initial position, and the process can be repeated.

Theater Mode

Available in Multiplayer for Black Ops 6 at launch and for the first time in the new Call of Duty Engine, Theater Mode lets you capture your recent action-hero moments in all of their glory. Here's what you can expect when playing back a replay file in Theater:

Switch between First-Person, Third-Person, and Fly-Cam perspectives for all players in the match.

Elimination and Deaths are visualized on the timeline. Easily skip to the viewed player's next Elimination on the timeline.

Fast-Forward, Rewind, and full playback speed control.

Press "Record" to Trigger an Xbox or PlayStation recording while in Theater Mode.

Note: Theatre Mode is unavailable on previous-generation consoles (PlayStation® 4 and Xbox One), and all Theater files expire after seven days or when a game update is released.

Private Matches

If you're wanting to bring friends over for a game on any of the launch Maps and Modes, with comprehensive menus allowing you to adjust every aspect of the Mode's gameplay, select Private Matches. This is also an excellent method of observing and exploring any maps you need a closer inspection of.

