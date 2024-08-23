Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Reveals New Zombies Map

In preperation for Call of Duty: NEXT happening next week, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has shown off a new map for the Zombies content

Article Summary Activision unveils Liberty Falls, a new Zombies map for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, ahead of Call of Duty: NEXT event.

The map continues the Dark Aether storyline with Richtofen in a Virginia-inspired city overrun by failed experiments.

Set years after Cold War, Black Ops 6 explores the fate of Requiem team members imprisoned in a Philippine Sea outpost.

Key characters, including Grigori Weaver and Samantha Maxis, face significant changes in new Zombies content.

Activision has dropped a new video today in preparation for Call of Duty: Next, happening on Wednesday, with a new Zombies map coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. While the map has been discussed a few times in different forms and online leaks, this is really the first major look we're getting at Liberty Falls. The city is supposed to resemble a slice of Americana in Virginia that has clearly seen better days, as we see Richtofen return, armed with a Wunderwaffe, fending off an experiment that has clearly gone wrong. It's clear they're continuing the Zombies events from Black Ops Cold War, but to what purpose remains to be seen. Enjoy the trailer as the Next event happens on August 28.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Zombies

After two years of battling undead outbreaks across the globe during the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War timeline, the CIA-led Requiem team finally succeeded in closing the last remaining dimensional portal, banishing its denizens back to the nightmarish hellscape known as the Dark Aether. However, the team's success came at a heavy price. Agent Samantha Maxis sacrificed herself to essentially seal this twisted dimension from the inside. Worse was to follow, as Requiem's senior staff members were unceremoniously arrested on the orders of the Project Director—finally revealed to be none other than Edward Richtofen. Taking place over half a decade later, Black Ops 6 Zombies continues the Dark Aether storyline, exploring the fortunes of key characters while also delving further into Richtofen's motivations and goals. During the intervening years, former Requiem staff—Grigori Weaver, Mackenzie "Mac" Carver, Elizabeth Grey, Oskar Strauss, and Stoney Maddox (better known by his callsign, Raptor One)—have been incarcerated at an outpost known as Terminus, a mysterious garrison located in the Philippine Sea. After being imprisoned for over five years, these characters have undergone significant mental and physical changes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!