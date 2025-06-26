Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone Reveal Season 04 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone have provided early details on what's to come for Season 04 Reloaded next month

Article Summary Black Ops 6 introduces two new maps, cel-shaded playlists, and Party Ops limited time mode for multiplayer

New Zombies LTMs bring cel-shaded Liberty Falls, an Abomination Challenge, and competitive leaderboards

Warzone updates feature cel-shaded Rebirth Island, new loot items, Resurgence Ranked Play, and search contracts

CODtoons events, Beavis & Butt-Head Operators, new weapons, blueprints, and themed bundles arrive in Season 04

Activision dropped new details about the next seasonal update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone, as Season 04 Reloaded arrives in July. As it is the case with most updates, you'll see new maps, modes, weapons, events, and other content. Some of the highlights this time around include cel-shaded map playlists, new features for Battle Royale, the Beavis and Butthead Tracer Pack, and more. You can read the dev notes below and check out more details on their latest blog, as the Reload arrives on July 2.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6/Warzone: Season 04 Reloaded

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

Two New Maps: Attend the grand opening of the Rolling Hills distillery in Fringe, a reimagined version of the map first seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. Slip into the shadows of the new Eclipse Strike map, an Avalon nightclub featuring pulsing dance music and neon-lit tables where nefarious deals are made.

Cel-Shaded Map Playlists: Play cel-shaded variants of Nuketown, Babylon, Skyline, Stakeout, and Grind across the 6v6 respawn game modes in CODtoons Moshpit. Then gatecrash your way into Party Ops, featuring all maps, except for Stakeout, for a different kind of game.

Party Ops LTM: Flex your cool in this limited time Free for All party mode! Compete across a variety of minigames testing your ability to adapt to the changing rules, from a game of tag with the Bo Staff to a dance off and a tactical twist on musical chairs.

Black Ops 6 Zombies

Cel-Shaded Liberty Falls, Abomination Challenge LTM: Tackle a battle-hardened Elite enemy in a vicious fight across a special Cel-Shaded version of Liberty Falls.

Starting Room LTM: Hold firm as you fight against wave after wave of the undead in a cel-shaded Starting Room zone across all maps!

Introducing Leaderboard Events: Become the King of the Dead in a new way to battle to the top in Zombies!

Warzone

New Gameplay Features: Call in a Care Package for extra support with the possibility to earn two new gameplay items, the Hand Cannon and Door Barricade. Plus, amp up your scavenging abilities with the Loot Master Perk and take on the Search & Destroy Contract.

Cel-Shaded Rebirth Island: Arriving later in the mid-season, Rebirth Island gets the cel-shaded treatment. Battle across POIs like Harbor, Prison Block, and Living Quarters designed in a cool, animated style.

New Modes, Resurgence Ranked Play: Warm up in Resurgence Casual and get amped in Havoc Royale. Plus, Resurgence returns to Ranked Play! Compete on Rebirth Island in Trios using the competitive ruleset and rise through the ranks.

New Modes, Resurgence Ranked Play, and BR Solos Update: World Series of Warzone 2025 is here! Get info on expansion regions and broadcast qualifiers as Trios compete for their share of the $1M prize pool. Plus, an update regarding BR Solos.

All Modes

Weapons Detail: Get your hands dirty with the close-quarters Olympia Special and Pickaxe Melee weapons. Transform semi-auto weapons into full-auto variants via the SVD Full Auto Mod and TR2 CQB Auto Conversion special attachments.

New Events: Celebrate the best in grown-up animation with CODtoons themed events, offering awesome rewards like the new Season 04 Reloaded weapons and new attachments, new "Beavis" and "Butt-Head" Operators and themed items, and more.

New Store Offerings: Get new Ultra Skins, Reactive, and Mastercraft Blueprints across several new Bundles arriving in the Store this season, including a Bundle themed around Mike Judge's Beavis & Butt-Head.

