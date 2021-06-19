Pokémon Japanese Promo Charizard Card On Auction Over At Heritage

When it comes to the Pokémon franchise in its many forms, it can be argued that despite the popularity of creatures such as Pikachu, the true king of the ring is actually Charizard. Weighing in at 5-foot-7 and 199.5 pounds (according to Bulbapedia), Charizard has attained many different kinds of forms throughout the many different generations of the game's evolution (if one can pardon that term). Therefore, it should come as no surprise that there are many, many different forms of Charizard trading cards as well. However, as any discerning Pokémon fan would likely know, the top of the top is the Base Set Charizard card… Or is it?

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar collectibles, has put up for auction a rare, Gem Mint 10-graded promotional Charizard from Japan. This Charizard was given out as part of a promo poll in a magazine that asked about fans' favorite songs from the Pokémon television series. Promo cards are typically printed at a greatly reduced rate compared to the cards in booster boxes, so this particular Charizard might be even more scarce than the norm. Prospective bidders have until Saturday, June 19th at 5:50 PM Central Time (or 6:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this beautiful and iconic graded trading card.

According to the description on the auction page for this item at Heritage Auctions' website:

The card offered in this lot features arguably one of the most popular Pokémon in the entire series, Charizard! This card was one of 11 cards to be included with Pokémon Song Best Collection CD that comes with 13 songs that were chosen through a magazine poll from songs in the Pokémon TV series. The artwork is done by Ken Sugimori. PSA has certified 5,342 copies earning GEM MINT 10 grade.

If you want a chance to stake your claim for this beautifully preserved piece of Pokémon history, you can do so by clicking here to go to the auction's page at Heritage Auctions. Again, you have until Saturday, June 19th at 5:50 PM Central Time or 6:50 PM Eastern Time to make a bid. Good luck!