All Hands On Deck Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for the game All Hands On Deck, as it has been released this week for PC and Nintendo Switch

Team up in two-player co-op as Lefty and Righty, solving puzzles in creative, toybox-style worlds.

Use special items and Rock Paper Scissors powers to explore, interact, and uncover secrets together.

Unlock customization options by collecting coins and conquering optional challenges in every world.

Indie game developer Wikkl, with co-developer and publisher Studio Mantasaur, dropped a new trrailer for the game All Hands On Deck as they have released it. This is the launch trailer for the two-player cozy co-op game where you both work as a pair of hands, solving puzzles and making your way across different worlds on your own little adventure. Enjoy the trailer as the game is out now on PC and Nintendo Switch.

All Hands On Deck

In All Hands On Deck, team up with a friend and take control of Lefty and Righty, a pair of easy-going hands, in a light-hearted, two-player co-op adventure. Work together to solve puzzles, collect trinkets, and explore toybox-like worlds using special items and hand-tastical Rock Paper Scissors powers! In this playful and wholesome adventure, all the plushies in the day-care have gone missing! You get to play as the hands of each kid searching for their furry friends in their own fantasy worlds. Can you find out who or what caused this strange event? Jump, Snip, Grab, Punch, and High-Five your way through three worlds filled with puzzles, secrets, and challenges!

Two Hands, One Team: Dive into a charming co-op adventure where two hands are better than one! Play locally with a friend or team up online and put your best ̶f̶o̶o̶t̶ hand forward.

Get Creative: Use handy items and unique Rock, Paper, Scissors powers to interact with the world in fun and unexpected ways. Combine abilities to solve clever puzzles and discover new paths through each world.

