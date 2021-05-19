Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Joins The Ultimate Rivals Roster

Bit Fry Games Studio announced another WWE superstar will be joining the roster of Ultimate Rivals as we're getting The Rock. Dwayne Johnson will be the fifth superstar to join the game, and the first legend as the other four are current WWE talent with Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks. The game is still in development so we have nothing to show beyond the character mock-up design you see below. But it will fun showing off the most electrifying man in entertainment today as he faces off against superstars from multiple sports in an NBA Jam-like environment.