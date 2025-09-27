Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Conventions, Events, Games, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, japan, Tokyo Game Show 2025, treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Shows Off Japan-Inspired Maps

Check out the latest video for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, as the devs show off maps from Japan as part of Tokyo Game Show 2025

Article Summary Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 debuts Japan-inspired maps at Tokyo Game Show 2025.

Den map blends a traditional Japanese castle setting with advanced 2035 tech.

Toshin map showcases neon-lit Tokyo, featuring unique spots like a cat cafe and karaoke room.

Open Beta runs October 5–8, with Early Access for pre-orders starting October 2.

As part of Tokyo Game Show 2025, Activision and Treyarch released a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 video, highlighting maps inspired by Japan. The two and a half miunute presentation showcases a few different locations, as players will fight on this futuristic map where parts of the city can be seen in the background, while the real depths of conflict spill into the streets. Enjoy the video as the game's Open Beta will run from October 5–8, with Early Access for those who have pre-ordered starting on October 2.

Japan Multiplayer Maps

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 takes players deep into Japan, immersing them in one of the most visually and culturally rich settings the team has ever built, while delivering the gameplay that Black Ops is known for. With several of the game's 18 multiplayer launch maps taking place in Japan, the team revealed the first details of two of them. Den is a sprawling Japanese compound set in a castle, blending tradition with 2035 tech, while Toshin, playable in the Black Ops 7 Beta, transports players into the heart of neon-lit Tokyo with unique play spaces including a cat cafe and karaoke room.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

For the first time in Call of Duty history, developers Treyarch and Raven Software are bringing players Black Ops titles back-to-back with the confirmation of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by conflict and psychological warfare following the narrative events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. With cutting-edge technology in hand, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else. Squad up with friends or play solo in the innovative Co-op Campaign, harness near-future weaponry in the signature Multiplayer mode packed with brand-new maps, and descend into the next twisted chapter of Round-Based Zombies in the heart of the Dark Aether.

