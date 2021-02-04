Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Is Getting A Season One Update

Activision and Treyarch will be sending what is essentially a mid-season update to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on Thursday. The game will essentially be adding a few new things to spice up the season on February 4th, which includes the return of the Express level, the new Endurance mode, the return of Tombstone Soda, more Zombies, and more. We have some notes for you below and you can check out the full notes for what is being called the 1.75 Update here.
The Lead: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Sees Express Return
Players can hop aboard the bullet train when Express makes its big return. First introduced in Black Ops II, Express is a fast-paced 6v6 map that takes place on a modern bullet train railway in Los Angeles, with players fighting in the terminal, on the station platform, and across the tracks themselves. Express is free for all Black Ops Cold War players and comes with the new Express 24/7 playlist with a collection of game modes including Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint.
Test Your Endurance
Following this season's tactical Duos variation, Black Ops Cold War's biggest game mode is about to take the 10-team experience to a whole new level. In Endurance, 10 squads of four will drop into Alpine, Ruka, and Sanatorium to collect uranium and arm bombs throughout the match. However, every time a bomb is detonated, a new one will spawn at a new location to replace it, ensuring that there will always be five bombs available for all 40 players to compete over. The score limit will also be doubled from 500 to 1,000, making this perfect for completing Multiplayer challenges. So jump in with your squad and experience the game's most detailed maps in an entirely new way.
New to Zombies This Week: "Firebase Z", Tombstone Soda, and More
The next chapter in the Black Ops Cold War Zombies saga begins on February 4 in "Firebase Z," Treyarch's latest map in the new Dark Aether story. Following the events of "Die Maschine," Grigori Weaver and the agents of Requiem will storm the jungles of Vietnam to rendezvous with an Omega Group informant and attempt to save Samantha Maxis from Outpost 25.