Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Is Getting A Season One Update

Following this season's tactical Duos variation, Black Ops Cold War's biggest game mode is about to take the 10-team experience to a whole new level. In Endurance, 10 squads of four will drop into Alpine, Ruka, and Sanatorium to collect uranium and arm bombs throughout the match. However, every time a bomb is detonated, a new one will spawn at a new location to replace it, ensuring that there will always be five bombs available for all 40 players to compete over. The score limit will also be doubled from 500 to 1,000, making this perfect for completing Multiplayer challenges. So jump in with your squad and experience the game's most detailed maps in an entirely new way.

New to Zombies This Week: "Firebase Z", Tombstone Soda, and More

The next chapter in the Black Ops Cold War Zombies saga begins on February 4 in "Firebase Z," Treyarch's latest map in the new Dark Aether story. Following the events of "Die Maschine," Grigori Weaver and the agents of Requiem will storm the jungles of Vietnam to rendezvous with an Omega Group informant and attempt to save Samantha Maxis from Outpost 25.