Call Of Duty Endowment Launches United Force: Tracer Pack

The Call Of Duty Endowment has launched the new United Force: Tracer Pack to purchase, with funds going to veteran support

Activision has launched a brand new addition to the Call Of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E), as players can now get their hands on the United Force: Tracer Pack. The pack comes with a ton of accessories specific to this pack alone and sold nowhere else. What's more, C.O.D.E. will also be holding the Got Your Six event until May 29, also offering up special skins and gear. As always, 100% of Activision's net proceeds will be donated to the Call of Duty Endowment, which has been helping veterans find meaningful employment since its inception in 2009. We have more info below from the company, and you can get the full details in their latest blog.

Call Of Duty Endowment – United Force: Tracer Pack

The Endowment has teamed up with two U.S. Army Veterans—who stood side by side in combat—to launch its first in-game pack with two operator skins inspired by two real-life heroes: First Sergeant (Ret.) Korey Staley and Captain (Ret.) Florent "Flo" Groberg, Medal of Honor recipient and the original inspiration behind the C.O.D.E. Fearless Pack in Modern Warfare.

"Veiled" Operator Skin

"Daggered" Operator Skin

"Ballistics Breaker" LW3A1 Frostline Sniper Rifle Blueprint with Tracers

"Barreled Barrage" Kilo 141 Assault Rifle Blueprint with Tracers

"Koriolis Effect" Weapon Charm

"7.62 Fangs" Spray

"Valiant Vines" Weapon Sticker

"Ghillie Glint" Animated Calling Card

"Rattling Ranger" Animated Emblem

"Fieldcraft" Loading Screen

1 Hour Double Player XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Got Your Six Event

Now through May 29, become the ultimate teammate while supporting the Endowment's mission to place U.S. and U.K. military veterans into high-quality jobs by completing the C.O.D.E. Got Your Six Event. While covering your squad's six, earn in-game rewards across Black Ops 6 (including Zombies) and Call of Duty: Warzone such as:

"Covered Sixes" Animated Calling Card

"Team Rally" Animated Emblem

"Embattled" Spray

"Reinforced" Weapon Sticker

"Plated Pride" Weapon Charm

"All Chipped Out" Animated Weapon Blueprint

60 Minute 2XP Token

60 Minute Weapon 2XP Token

