Call Of Duty Endowment Valkyrie Pack Revealed For Warzone & MW2 Players looking to support the Call Of Duty Endowment can do so with a new Valkyrie Pack, available now for a limited time.

Activision and the Call Of Duty Endowment revealed a brand new Valkyrie Pack that you can snag for both Warzone and Modern Warfare II. In case you're not already aware, the Endowment is designed to help find veterans jobs after their time serving in the military. Which they are able to do through funding, part of which comes from selling these special in-game packs of cosmetics. This latest set, which you can see here, comes with a brand new set of skins for a couple of your weapons, a chopper, a pilot's helmet, some emblems, and a brand new Valkyrie look for your operators. The pack will only be made available for a couple of weeks, which you can purchase right now. We got more info on it for you down below, along with a trailer showing it off, as you can read more details on their latest blog.

"Season 03 Reloaded is now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, bringing the new Alboran Hatchery 6v6 map plus Giant Infected and Faceoff 3v3 to Multiplayer, alongside the new DMZ Koschei Complex in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Show your appreciation for military veterans by deploying into these new experiences and more with the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Valkyrie Pack for use in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. The Valkyrie Pack honors female veterans and the substantial contributions they make every day in the military. You'll also directly contribute to the Endowment's mission to place unemployed and underemployed veterans in the U.S. and U.K. into high-quality jobs. Purchase the Valkyrie Pack to immediately unlock the following in-game items."

"The Valkyrie" Roze Operator Skin

"Sting" Handgun Blueprint

"Winged Warrior" Assault Rifle Blueprint

"Eagle Driver" Light Helo Vehicle Skin

"Brave" Weapon Charm

"Remove Before Flight" Sticker

"Tornado" Animated Emblem

One Double Player XP Token

One Double Weapon XP Token

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!