Modiphius Launches Star Trek Adventures TNG Crew Miniatures Star Trek Adventures now has a 3D printable version of Star Trek: The Next Generation's bridge crew for you to paint and use in your games.

Modiphius Entertainment has launched a new line of 3D printable characters for Star Trek Adventures, featuring The Next Generation bridge crew. This is a pretty cool set as you're getting most of the characters who made up the senior staff (sorry, Wesley, maybe next time) in various poses, which you can print yourself and paint as you see fit. (And just in time for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, as well!) What's interesting about the set is that the jumpsuits are mostly line designs, so depending on what era you wanna put the crew in, you have a guideline to design them that way. Whether it be the original first season spandex gear, traditional two-piece, the DS9/Voyager set, wartime, or any other era, they have a guideline for you to paint them. You can read more about the set below, as they're available for about $6 each or $31 for the entire set via the Modiphius shop.

"This new set of eight digital (STL-format) files focuses on Captain Picard and his classic bridge crew, including Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Commander Data, Commander Deanna Troi, and more. The files can be bought as a set or individually, and whether you are a Star Trek Adventures player, collector, or lifelong Star Trek fan, you will want to take advantage of this collection! Print-at-home products require a 3D printer, and the files have been pre-hollowed where possible. All files include supported versions for easier printing. It is recommended that you print these on a resin printer. The Next Generation Bridge Crew Set includes the following in 32mm scale."

Captain Jean-Luc Picard

Commander William Riker

Lieutenant Commander Data

Commander Deanna Troi

Commander Beverly Crusher

Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge

Lieutenant Worf

Lieutenant Natasha Yar