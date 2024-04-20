Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: MrBeast, Socialpoint Studio, Top Troops

Top Troops Launches In-Game Battle Challenge Tied To MrBeast

Top Troops has launch an all new event with a collaboration tie-in to MrBeast, but that doesn't feel like it has anything to do with him.

Article Summary Zynga's Top Troops game debuts a MrBeast battle challenge, blending fun and fame.

Players can earn MrBeast summon shards and deploy themed troops by conquering levels.

The limited-time event runs until May 4th, offering unique in-game rewards.

Socialpoint aims to create an unforgettable mobile experience with MrBeast’s partnership.

Zynga's Socialpoint Studio has announced a brand new collaboration event, as Top Troops has launched a new in-game battle challenge partnered with MrBeast. This is kind of a weird one in our eyes because, while there clearly is a thing in here that has been linked to the YouTuber, it's not like we're seeing him in the game. Nor does it appear like anything else has been changed to represent his channel, things he's done, or have any tie-in to anything beyond his name and brand recognition. (Which, depending on how you feel about MrBeast, may or may not be very on-brand for him.) Ultimately, this feels like a cheap pop to get people to check out the game, but at the very least, it's something new you can play for the next few weeks. We have the details below as the content has been launched.

MrBeast Battle Challenge

Players are invited to undertake a 14-day challenge offering MrBeast-themed obstacles at every level. By completing specific stages, players can earn MrBeast summon shards, which are themed reward coins that players can use to summon MrBeast-themed troops.

MrBeast Battle Challenge : Complete competitive themed stages to achieve the highest possible score

: Complete competitive themed stages to achieve the highest possible score Limited-Time Event: Join the battle before it ends on May 4th, 2024

Rewards: Claim awards at each level to obtain coins for MrBeast-themed troop summons

"As the world's biggest YouTube star, MrBeast introduces a thrilling new chapter for Top Troops by bringing his signature style and personalized touches," said Akshay Bharadwaj, Head of Socialpoint. "We're excited to push the boundaries by partnering with top creators like MrBeast who truly connect and resonate with our players to deliver unforgettable mobile gaming experiences."

Top Troops

Top Troops transports players to the colorful kingdom of King's Bay, where they engage in strategic merge and gameplay to build power armies and conquer challenges. Players can level up and strategically merge a diverse range of unit types, from Ninja Moles to Imperial Elves, to forge the perfect army for any battle. Every choice determines the fate of their conquests.

