Homeworld 3 Presents New Video Showing The Story So Far

Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive reveal a new trailer for Homeworld 3, showing off the story so far from the first two games.

Article Summary New Homeworld 3 trailer recaps the storyline from previous games.

Gameplay brings 3D terrain and strategic challenges to space battles.

Engage in War Games mode with cooperative and competitive multiplayer.

Uncover the mystery of failing Hyperspace Gates in an evolved art style.

Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive released a new trailer for Homeworld 3, giving players a better idea of what's happening in the latest game. The trailer shows off the story so far, giving players an overview of the history from the first two games, and the events leading into the current game that we're about to get. Enjoy the video as the game arrives on May 13, 2024.

Homeworld 3

Strategic freedom is yours. Hulking space derelicts called megaliths bring 3D terrain into the classic Homeworld battlespace. Use the crumbling remains of an ancient civilization to funnel foes into a brilliant ambush or hide your fleet from powerful enemies. Fortresses teem with menacing turrets and invite your strike craft into dangerous trench runs deep behind enemy lines. But not everything is in your control. Dangerous space phenomena like particle storms and asteroid fields will test even senior commanders. Attack head-on, with a clever flank, or even from above and below your foes. Homeworld 3's fully simulated ballistics make a line of sight and cover critical strategic considerations. Your fleet persists from mission to mission. Scars on your ships linger. Strike craft pilots and capital ship captains pass along critical information through battlefield chatter.

Homeworld's timeless art style evolves with modern technology, offering an incredible sense of scale, destruction, and wonder. Strike craft fly in formation between hulking Battlecruisers against a backdrop of stars and nebulae. Iconic ships cast silhouettes over the remains of ancient civilizations. Explosions ripple and erupt across hulls as one fleet stakes its victory over another. Homeworld's game-of-the-year winning story continues. Since the end of Homeworld 2, the galaxy enjoyed an age of abundance thanks to the Hyperspace Gate Network. Cycles of plenty and war have come and gone. Now, the gates themselves are catastrophically failing, and Karan, who has passed into myth and religious idolatry, is the key to the mystery threatening a galaxy's future.

War Games, the all-new three-player co-op mode, extends your game beyond the campaign. Fusing Homeworld's RTS gameplay with roguelike inspiration, commanders take on a randomized series of fleet combat challenges. Claim powerful Artifacts that augment your ships with more power, speed, and, of course, weapons. Based on your results, you'll unlock new fleets to shake up your strategy. Your ultimate test of tactical skill comes in the battle against human opponents. Sharpen your instincts in AI skirmish matches before squaring off with human opponents in 1v1, free-for-all, or team battles.

