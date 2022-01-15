Call Of Duty League Reveals The Upcoming 2022 Schedule

Call Of Duty League organizers pulled out their planners for 2022 and revealed the schedule of events for all teams and locations this year. It was revealed we'll be getting seven live and in-person LAN events spread out across the country, which includes mid-season events and the first-ever Warzone competition for the League. It will start with the Kickoff Classic that will be hosted in the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, followed by four Majors, the first-ever $250,000 Pro-Am Classic, and finally the Playoffs and Grand Championships. We have the main rundown below and you can find more details on the schedule here. Keep in mind, this schedule is all dependant on health h and safety guidelines coming down the road for every state involved. How we progress as a country with the latest updates to the pandemic will impact whether some of these actually happen.

Major I (OpTic Texas) Mar. 3 – 6

Qualifiers: Feb. 4 – 20

The newly formed behemoth of OpTic Texas will play host to Major I on their home turf in Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington.

Major II (Minnesota RØKKR) Mar. 31 – Apr. 3

Qualifiers: Mar. 11 – 27

The Minnesota RØKKR will once again welcome all 12 teams and their throngs of fans to their doorstep for Major II. Above dates are tentative.

All-Star Weekend – Apr. 9 – 10

Details TBD

Call of Duty League Warzone Pacific Tournament – Apr. 24

Each of the 12 League teams will assemble a four-person squad and drop into Rebirth Island Resurgence Quads. The last person standing on each map takes home a cash prize for their team and additional prizing is awarded for kills.

Pro-Am Classic – May 5 – 8

Our 2022 Call of Duty League Pro-Am will be unmissable. All 12 League teams are scheduled to compete on LAN in front of a live audience* alongside the top four Challengers squads. $100,000 in first place prizing is on the line and you better believe the pros will be fighting for their lives as the Challengers will be hungry to show the world what they've got. No CDL points will be awarded for this event.

Major III (Toronto Ultra) Jun. 2 – 5

Qualifiers: May 13 – 29

The Toronto Ultra, our 2021 Runners Up, will host the penultimate Major of the season.

Major IV (New York Subliners) Jul. 21 – 24

Qualifiers: Jul. 1 – 17

To finish off our regular season, the New York Subliners will host the final Major of the year.

Playoffs and Champs – TBD

More information will be released on the dates and locations of the 2022 Call of Duty League Playoffs and Championship.