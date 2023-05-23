Call Of Duty: Mobile Reveals Details Of Season 5: Get Wrecked! Activision has revealed everything coming to Call Of Duty: Mobile - Season 5: Get Wrecked!, as it will drop at the end of the month.

Activision dropped new details today for the next season of Call Of Duty: Mobile, as players will soon get to experience Season 5: Get Wrecked! The next season will kick off on May 31st starting at 5pm PT, and with it comes a slew of new options and modes you'll be able to enjoy. Including the new chaotic Search & Rescue MP mode, a brand new MP map called Armada Strike, several updates to the Tournaments feature that will spark new competitions, a new functional weapon for you to test out, and more. We got the details and a video for you below, as you can get the finer notes from the devs on the website.

"Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 5: Get Wrecked! gives players the opportunity to earn 50 tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a fresh supply of free and premium content, including operators such as David Mason – Bandit and Alias – Signal Jammer, as well as the FFAR 1 assault rifle, the Guardian scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points, and more launching throughout the season!"

New MP Map – Armada Strike –

First featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Armada Strike is a water-based map that will test players' mettle to see whether they will sink or swim. New MP Mode – Search & Rescue – Chaos will ensue as Search & Rescue combines the best of Search & Destroy with Kill Confirmed modes.

New Weapon and Attachment –

Players can get their hands on the new FFAR 1, a bullpup assault rifle first featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops III, or pick up the new Tactical Flashlight attachment for your RUS-79U. Tournament Mode Updates – Experience enhancements to the weekend Tournaments mode, including the option to compete in Multiplayer and Battle Royale, new Melee Camos, and 1x Call of Duty Point coupons can now be used on Mythic Card Crates.

