Call of Duty: Mobile Reveals Season 7: Phantom Current

New Mode – Mini Mayhem: RC-XD Car Racing

High speed and high stakes! In the turbo new Multiplayer Mode — Mini Mayhem, players can race out with RC-XD cars on several maps. Play solo or race with up to eight friends in multi-lap competitions. Push the pedal to the metal to dash forward and overtake opponents; but be careful — tumble into a death zone and cars will immediately explode, forcing drivers to respawn at the nearest checkpoint. Win races to climb the leaderboard and unlock custom vehicle skins.

Battle Royale: Gulag Arrives

For the first time in Call of Duty: Mobile, Gulag arrives as a limited-time event, exclusively to the Isolated Map in Season 7. After the first elimination, players will be transported to a 1v1 deathmatch. Survive to redeploy or perish and spectate until a teammate buys back your dog tag at the Buy Station. All players will be granted one default Gulag attempt and more can be secured with Gulag Tickets, available in the Buy Station.

New Wildcard – Skill Overdrive

Dive head-first into the deep end when you equip an extra Operator Skill with the new MP Wildcard. But be forewarned, powerful capabilities come at great cost and may upset the delicate balance.

Phantom Current Battle Pass: New Weapon, Scorestreak

The Phantom Current Battle Pass features free and premium items, including new Operator Skins, Weapon, Scorestreak, and additional Call of Duty Points to spend on your next Premium Pass or Store purchase.

Season 7 In-Game Events