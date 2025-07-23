Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty
Call of Duty: Mobile Reveals Season 7: Phantom Current
Call of Duty: Mobile revealed new details for whats to come in Season 7: Phantom Current, set to be released near month's end
Article Summary
- Season 7: Phantom Current introduces the high-speed Mini Mayhem RC-XD car racing multiplayer mode.
- Battle Royale mode adds Gulag for 1v1 deathmatches, offering a new way to redeploy after elimination.
- New Skill Overdrive wildcard lets players equip an extra Operator Skill, shaking up multiplayer gameplay.
- Unlock themed skins, a new weapon, and unique challenges in the Phantom Current Battle Pass and events.
Activision has dropped more details about the current set of seasons for Call of Duty: Mobile, as Season 7: Phantom Current will arrive next week. Aside from a new story with what feels like a convoluted plot to explain having their version of the Grim Reaper in the game, you're getting a new mode with RC-XD Car Racing, the new Mythic Operator Dark Shepherd, the Gulag's first appearance for mobile, a new Battle Pass and more. We have snippets from their latest blog detailing what's to come, as the season will launch on July 30, 2025.
Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 7: Phantom Current
New Mode – Mini Mayhem: RC-XD Car Racing
High speed and high stakes! In the turbo new Multiplayer Mode — Mini Mayhem, players can race out with RC-XD cars on several maps. Play solo or race with up to eight friends in multi-lap competitions. Push the pedal to the metal to dash forward and overtake opponents; but be careful — tumble into a death zone and cars will immediately explode, forcing drivers to respawn at the nearest checkpoint. Win races to climb the leaderboard and unlock custom vehicle skins.
Battle Royale: Gulag Arrives
For the first time in Call of Duty: Mobile, Gulag arrives as a limited-time event, exclusively to the Isolated Map in Season 7. After the first elimination, players will be transported to a 1v1 deathmatch. Survive to redeploy or perish and spectate until a teammate buys back your dog tag at the Buy Station. All players will be granted one default Gulag attempt and more can be secured with Gulag Tickets, available in the Buy Station.
New Wildcard – Skill Overdrive
Dive head-first into the deep end when you equip an extra Operator Skill with the new MP Wildcard. But be forewarned, powerful capabilities come at great cost and may upset the delicate balance.
Phantom Current Battle Pass: New Weapon, Scorestreak
The Phantom Current Battle Pass features free and premium items, including new Operator Skins, Weapon, Scorestreak, and additional Call of Duty Points to spend on your next Premium Pass or Store purchase.
Season 7 In-Game Events
- Challenge Pass: Complete Standard, Special, and Elite Missions to progress through the Season 7 Challenge Pass. Use your earned Challenge Tokens to purchase items in the Exchange including various Summer themed weapon skins and rewards, including Soap — Toxic Splash, Tak-5 — Propeller, and the Jet Skies camo series.
- Secret Caches: A new legendary weapon is ready to start progressing towards, the RUS-79U — Mystical Lamp. This high-quality new weapon comes alongside a Secret Cache Milestone system, offering more rewards for players who regularly interacting with Secret Caches.
- Girls Frontline: The latest collaboration to come to Call of Duty: Mobile also comes with its own free event rewards! This event will have a variety of tasks and ways to earn rewards, whether it is through basic daily login tasks or more complicated challenges tied to Battle Royale or Multiplayer matches. Check the in-game Events tab throughout the season for new ways to earn free rewards. You can find all of these in-game events through the Events tab on the left-hand side of the main lobby.