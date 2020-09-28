Pokémon GO Dragonite Raid Spotlight: Solo Trainers Can Now Defeat It

Dragonite is a Dragon/Flying-type Pokémon from the Kanto region that can currently be battled in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO… but that wasn't always the case. Not long ago, before Tier Two and Four raids were taken out of the game, Dragonite was a Tier Four boss that took between two and four players to defeat. Now, this Raid Spotlight will give trainers an update on everything they need to know about this Generation One Pokémon, including how it can be defeated solo and its 100% IVs.

Before Dragonite was soloable, Bleeding Cool put out a complete Raid Guide on this Pokémon that can still be referenced. Even though it has been depowered in this lower tier of raids, it isn't as easy to be defeated as other Tier Three Pokémon. The best bet is to take advantage of its weaknesses with Pokémon such as:

Ice-types with double Ice-type moves if possible: Mamoswine, Galarian Darmanitan, Weavile, Glaceon, Beartic, Jynx, Articuno, Piloswine, Kyurem, Cloyster, Abomasnow, Regice

Hard-hitting Pokémon who aren't Ice-types but have strong Ice-type Charged Attacks: Mewtwo and Porygon-Z

And the Rock-type standout, Rampardos

When battling raids like this as a solo trainer, Dragonite can also be defeated by strong Shadow Pokémon. A general rule is that if a Pokémon is on the above list, its Shadow variation is stronger than its normal, non-Shadow state.

When looking for a 100% IV Pokémon, Dragonite's top CP in raids is 2167 in normal conditions and 2709 in boosted conditions. Dragonite is an incredibly useful Pokémon, known as a "pseudo-Legendary" to fans of the game because of its immense power. It is a necessary Pokémon to have due to the number of Legendary Raid Bosses that are weak to its Dragon-type attacks, including the upcoming October Raid Boss, Giratina Origin Forme.