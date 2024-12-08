Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty
Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 11: Winter War 2 Arrives On Wednesday
Call of Duty: Mobile dropped new details about the next season of content, as Season 11: Winter War 2 will arrive this Wednesday
- Season 11: Winter War 2 lands this Wednesday, featuring festive maps and new weapons in Call of Duty: Mobile.
- Dive into return modes like Big Head Blizzard and Winter Prop Hunt for limited-time holiday excitement.
- Join themed events for exclusive rewards like the Legendary Purifier reskin and epic weapon blueprints.
- Engage in Decorate the Tree and Winter Wish events to earn epic and rare weapon blueprints this season.
Activision revealed new details about the next season of Call of Duty: Mobile, as Season 11 – Winter War 2 will be released later this week. It may not look like it, but this is basically the game's holiday update, as you'll see a few wintertime modes return, maps get snowcapped, new weapons, and cosmetic wrapping paper to boot. We have some of the notes from their latest blog for you here, as the content will go live this Wednesday, December 11.
Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 11: Winter War 2
Returning Modes: Big Head Blizzard, Winter Prop Hunt
New Themed Events
Login to Call of Duty: Mobile and play matches to acquire pieces of a Legendary reskin for the Purifier Operator Skill, featuring a green and black design with a central coolant line running over the body. Collect every piece to fully assemble the reward.
Decorate the Tree, Winter Wish
Get in the spirit with two holiday-themed events. Decorate your own tree and get the epic weapon blueprint PP19 Bizon — Selighliner and several other rare items. In Winter Wish, rewards include several Epic Weapon Blueprints, like the ASM10 — Leonine Guardian and Fennec — Lair of Ice along with several Rare Blueprints. Talk about the season of giving!