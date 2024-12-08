Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 11: Winter War 2 Arrives On Wednesday

Call of Duty: Mobile dropped new details about the next season of content, as Season 11: Winter War 2 will arrive this Wednesday

Season 11: Winter War 2 lands this Wednesday, featuring festive maps and new weapons in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Dive into return modes like Big Head Blizzard and Winter Prop Hunt for limited-time holiday excitement.

Join themed events for exclusive rewards like the Legendary Purifier reskin and epic weapon blueprints.

Engage in Decorate the Tree and Winter Wish events to earn epic and rare weapon blueprints this season.

Activision revealed new details about the next season of Call of Duty: Mobile, as Season 11 – Winter War 2 will be released later this week. It may not look like it, but this is basically the game's holiday update, as you'll see a few wintertime modes return, maps get snowcapped, new weapons, and cosmetic wrapping paper to boot. We have some of the notes from their latest blog for you here, as the content will go live this Wednesday, December 11.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 11: Winter War 2

Returning Modes: Big Head Blizzard, Winter Prop Hunt

Big Head Blizzard returns on Summit! In this party mode, landing eliminations literally gets to your head as your Operator's head grows and grows. Go on a long enough streak, and you'll transform into a bobblehead-like character with a melee weapon and increased health points. Normal health recovery is disabled; instead, players must shoot their teammates to heal them. Teams have a limited number of respawns per round, so keep that streak going and eliminate the enemy team with your acquired bonuses. In Winter Prop Hunt, Operators transform into various winter-themed items, like trees covered in lights, presents, or snowmen, while teams take turns hiding from each other. This Limited Time Mode returns only for the winter holidays, so drop in and try it out this season!

New Themed Events Login to Call of Duty: Mobile and play matches to acquire pieces of a Legendary reskin for the Purifier Operator Skill, featuring a green and black design with a central coolant line running over the body. Collect every piece to fully assemble the reward.

Decorate the Tree, Winter Wish Get in the spirit with two holiday-themed events. Decorate your own tree and get the epic weapon blueprint PP19 Bizon — Selighliner and several other rare items. In Winter Wish, rewards include several Epic Weapon Blueprints, like the ASM10 — Leonine Guardian and Fennec — Lair of Ice along with several Rare Blueprints. Talk about the season of giving!

