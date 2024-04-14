Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty, TiMi Studio Group

Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 4 – Fool's Gold Arrives April 17

Activision dropped new info on Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 4 – Fool’s Gold, as well as new info on the esports season for 2024.

Article Summary Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4, Fool’s Gold, launches on April 17 with new content.

Introducing new weapons, Dropkick mode, and themed Operator Skins and Blueprints.

Details emerge on Call of Duty: Mobile 2024 esports season and competition roadmap.

New Challenge HQ event area and Tropical Escapade event enhance gameplay experience.

Activision and TiMi Studio Group revealed new details for Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4, as players will be knee-deep in Fool's Gold. This season will add a few new weapons such as the MG42 LMG and the RC-XD, along with a new set of treasure hunter-themed Weapon Blueprints and Operator Skins. You'll also be able to play the new Dropkick Multiplayer mode and the new Challenge HQ event area. What's more, the team revealed their plans for the next Call of Duty: Mobile esports season, as they highlighted a new roadmap for competition throughout the rest of the year. We have snippets from their latest blog for you here, as well as a couple of videos, as the content goes live on April 17.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 – Fool's Gold

New Mode: Dropkick Compete for control over a single briefcase marked on the map at the start of the match. Pick up the briefcase to start earning points. Fallen Operators on the defending team will not respawn until the briefcase is dropped, after which the team will resume respawning until the objective is retaken. The player holding the briefcase is restricted to using a pistol or the briefcase as a melee weapon, a new feature added to the mode for mobile. Scorestreaks, consumables, and the Operator Skill are unavailable to this player, so stick close to your defenders when carrying the objective. The carrier's position is broadcast for all to see; hiding is not an option. The team who reaches the target score first wins the match. Health Bar Display A new Basic Setting under the MP Mode tab will allow players to toggle on allied health bars. Activate it to view your teammates' health bars over their Operator in-match. Customize their display with sliders for Health Bar Size and Health Bar Transparency. New Themed Event: Tropical Escapade

The jungle is littered with all kinds of relics, and the compass in your hand is the key to safely discovering them. Complete matches in Multiplayer and Battle Royale to earn compasses that can be used to uncover relics and access their rewards. Choose your route wisely to optimize your relic-hunting journey. Introducing the New Challenge HQ Experience an updated in-game challenge system across Seasonal, Featured, Daily, Weekly, and Themed Events. Season 4 brings a more streamlined approach with an improved user interface, making it easier to scroll through the various challenges and see their rewards. Earn Challenge Tokens for your efforts and spend them in the Exchange, giving you the power to choose the items you want to unlock first.

