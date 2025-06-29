Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: A’ja Wilson, NBA 2K25

NBA 2K25 Launches Season Eight Featuring A'ja Wilson

NBA 2K25 has launches Season Eight, as the NBA finals are done and the WNBA competion is heating up with content for their season

2K Games has launched the latest season of NBA 2K25, with this one featuring one of the game's cover athletes for this edition, A'ja Wilson. Now that the men's finals have taken place with the Oklahoma City Thunder on top as champs, we shift focus over to the WNBA, which is in the middle of its season as teams are fighting for positioning headed into September's playoffs. We have notes from the team and the latest trailer here, as you can get more in-depth notes from the latest Courtside Report.

NBA 2K25 – Season Eight

MyCAREER: In Season 8, the competition is hot in The City, set yourself apart by showing off fresh cosmetics on and off the court. As players continue to earn XP, the ones who beat the odds will earn the Nike A'One Shoe at Level 36, stepping into greatness with Wilson's iconic signature shoe. Other rewards include a Pocket Bike at Level 14, a San Antonio Spurs' 'The Coyote' Mascot at Level 20, 15% REP Boosted REC Headband Tie (Gen 9 only) at Level 21, a Golden Patch Hairstyle at Level 23, a Life Jacket at Level 38, a City Sentinel at Level 39, a +1 Cap Breaker (Gen 9 only) at Level 40 and more along the way.

Roll out your new look and compete to earn XP in single-player and multiplayer game modes, along with sizzling new cards and rewards. Build a stellar collection of game-changers and legacy stars, starting with a Level 1 100 OVR Bam Adebayo for a commanding presence and a formidable defensive anchor. A Level 10 100 OVR Larry Kenon unleashes a blast from the past against modern NBA stars as a certified bucket-getter and glass-cleaner. Players can leave their opponents dazed and confused with a Level 20 100 OVR D'Angelo Russell, harnessing the star's high IQ and effortless three-point release. The Level 30 Invincible Brook Lopez card will keep your MyTEAM calm, cool, and collected all summer long, while the Level 40 G.O.A.T. Julius Erving lets you reach a Hall of Fame pedigree. The W: Competition is at an all-time high in the WNBA as players work to make their mark this season. Before the Commissioner's Cup and All-Star Game kick off this summer, it's anyone's game to win a variety of weekly and Season rewards in The W, including a Silver Suit, 10 Game Team Accelerators, a Los Angeles Sparks Jersey Card, a Diana Taurasi Coach Card and more!

Competition is at an all-time high in the WNBA as players work to make their mark this season. Before the Commissioner's Cup and All-Star Game kick off this summer, it's anyone's game to win a variety of weekly and Season rewards in The W, including a Silver Suit, 10 Game Team Accelerators, a Los Angeles Sparks Jersey Card, a Diana Taurasi Coach Card and more! Season 8 Pro Pass: Unlock 40 extra tiers of MyCAREER and MyTEAM rewards with the Season 8 Pro Pass featuring cosmetic items, consumables, cards, and more. Automatic awards available in the Pro Pass include an Animated Black Snakeskin Bodysuit, a Dinosaur Mask, a G.O.A.T. Kyrie Irving and a Season 8 Pro Pass MyTEAM Pack. In addition, This Season's Pro Pass earnable rewards include a Dark Matter Coach Billy Cunningham at Level 19, a 100+ OVR Option Pack at Level 28, 'Boomer' the Indiana Pacers Mascot at Level 30, Pro Pass G.O.A.T Julius Erving (PG eligible) at Level 40 and more.

