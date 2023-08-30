Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Activison, call of duty

Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 8 Set To Launch September 6th

Activision dropped new details this week about Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 8, as Error 404 will launch into the game next week.

Activision has a new update coming to Call of Duty: Mobile, as they are looking to launch Season 8: Error 404 for iOS and Android on September 6th. This time around, they are straight-up going for "the worst things tech can do" kind of season as you're getting a gritty high-tech theme centered around al all-new map they made for the mobile version called Kurohana Metropolis. The game will also be giving you the standard array of new weapons, operators, a themed event, and other things to do. We have the dev notes for you below of what you can expect to see this season, as you can read the finer details in the latest blog.

"Even as Atlas Corporation forms new alliances, their assassins continue to work in the shadows. Intel points to heightened activity in Kurohana Metropolis, the latest stage of the conflict in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 — ERROR 404 gives players the opportunity to earn 50 tiers of refreshed Battle Pass rewards with a new supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Domino – Killer Koi, Satsumebachi – Deadly Hornet, Sims – Martial Arts or The Iron Monk – The Hundred Fists, as well as the Argus lever-action shotgun, the Cluster Grenade lethal, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points, and more launching throughout the season!"

New Multiplayer Map: Kurohana Metropolis – Season 8 adds an original Multiplayer map with the launch of Kurohana Metropolis, a frenetic sci-fi themed downtown area with lots of tight corners and interior spaces. Close-quarters combat reigns here, so plan your Loadout accordingly.

Season 8 adds an original Multiplayer map with the launch of Kurohana Metropolis, a frenetic sci-fi themed downtown area with lots of tight corners and interior spaces. Close-quarters combat reigns here, so plan your Loadout accordingly. New Weapon and Lethal Grenade – First featured in Call of Duty : Black Ops 3, the Argus is a lever-action shotgun with a small hip-fire spread that is also deadly accurate while aiming down sight. In addition, the Cluster Grenade, a new lethal weapon, has been added to Season 8.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!