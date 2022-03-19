Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm Of The Gods In March 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Realm of the Gods, which were released in earlier this month, are doing now that packs are being opened.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm of the Gods with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) BT16-147: $1,525.00 SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR BT16-147: $313.36 Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR BT16-149: $129.50 Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR BT16-148: $87.69 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SPR BT16-107: $15.76 SS Rose Goku Black, Future on the Line SR BT16-087: $15.49 Realm of the Gods – Black Kamehameha SPR BT16-092: $15.42 Son Goku, Ultra Mastery SPR BT16-005 $14.86 Android 17, for the Universe's Survival SR BT16-008: $13.21 Realm of the Gods – Crimson Hero's Strike SPR BT16-125: $11.13

There are only ten cards in this set over $10 even so early in the set's lifetime, and one of the set's three SCRs has already fallen below $100. This suggests that Realm of the Gods will follow the normal trajectory of Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets with one obvious outlier. That trajectory is the predictable pattern of only competitive cards under the SCR rarity retaining any value and only one of the set's three SCRs remaining over $100. Because of that coming drop, I would certainly wait to purchase any of these. SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power is of course the chase SCR and I can see it falling to $200, but it will likely stop there. For all we know, though, it could stay higher, so let's key in.

Now, the obvious outlier is the SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power God Rare. Realm of the Gods is the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set with a God Rare, and these are thought to be rarer than one per three cases: that's 36 booster boxes. The value on this card is dynamic as so few have sold, but it is far and away the highest value of a card at the start of a set in the history of the hobby.