Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: SS2 Gohan Secret Rare

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the first Secret Rare card from the next expansion, Critical Blow as Super Saiyan 2 Gohan.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at the reveal the first Secret Rare to be revealed from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Bursting Rage SCR is the first Secret Rare to be shown from this set, and it's quite a banger. This is likely going to be the source of the God Rare. Since the SCR shows Super Saiyan 2 Gohan and there is also a Super Hero-themed section of this set, my prediction is that the God Rare will feature the new form of Gohan that pays homage to this transformation: Gohan Beast. Super Saiyan 2 Gohan is one of the most iconic transformations not only in Dragon Ball history but in anime history overall. I'm thrilled to see this form get such an iconic Secret Rare that does this epic transformation from the Cell Games justice.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!