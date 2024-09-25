Posted in: Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 — Orbital Raiders Arrives Next Week

Call of Duty: Mobile has revealed the new content coming for Season 9, as Orbital Raiders heads to outer space for the final MW3 season

Article Summary Season 9 — Orbital Raiders launches October 2, 2024, with space-themed Operator Skins and Weapon Blueprints.

New battle mode, Hordepoint, adds zombies to Hardpoint, providing teamwide bonuses for eliminating undead.

Unlock new weapons like the Flamenaut Scorestreak and Type 63 Marksman Rifle to dominate the battlefield.

Challenge Pass introduces the Counter Spy Plane Scorestreak and offers unique rewards via Missions and Challenge Tokens.

Activision has revealed the last Modern Warfare 3-tied season for Call of Duty: Mobile, as Season 9 — Orbital Raiders will take players to space next week. The season brings with it a couple of different battle passes, as well as a new battle with the undead in Hordepoint, new weapons with the Flamenaut Scorestreak and the Type 63 Marksman Rifle, and the usual array of skins to purchase int he shop We have more info about the season below as you can find the complete notes on their blog. Season 9 will officially launch on October 2, 2024.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 — Orbital Raiders

Travel to the edges of the universe and face your biggest fears in the epic Season 9 — Orbital Raiders for Call of Duty: Mobile. Earn teamwide bonuses and battle the undead in Hordepoint and burn down the competition with the new Flamenaut Scorestreak, not to mention the addition of the hard-hitting Type 63 Marksman Rifle. The new season includes a variety of space-themed Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more in the Season 9 Battle Pass. Via the Challenge Pass, unlock the classic Counter Spy Plane.

New Mode: Hordepoint Secure the objective while fighting against enemy Operators and the undead! In this thrilling twist on the classic Hardpoint game mode, zombies roam the map, attacking Operators in their path. There are two types of zombies: regular and elite. Gain teamwide bonuses by eliminating zombies and capturing the objective, making progress toward milestones that unlock effects like increased movement speed and health and the ability to summon two self-destructing zombies. Earn Scorestreaks for taking down tough enemies and then let loose on the opposition. Season 9 Challenge Pass The Season 9 Challenge Pass introduces the classic and ever useful Counter Spy Plane Scorestreak, a staple in the Call of Duty series that scrambles the enemy's radar making it difficult for them to pinpoint your team's location on the map. Complete Standard, Special, and Elite Missions to progress through the Challenge Pass. Use your earned Challenge Tokens to purchase items in the Exchange including the Swordfish — Voyage Aloft and UL736 — Eclipse. Check the in-game Events tab throughout the season for new Missions and rewards. For a broader glimpse of ongoing seasonal activities, check the Mission Board located in the main menu.

