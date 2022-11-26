Kura Sushi & Tetris Partner Up For Special To-Go Tetrimino Boxes

In probably one of the last strange gaming partnerships of 2022, Kura Sushi pas teamed with Tetris for special To-Go Tetrimino Boxes. As you can see from the image below, they have created special boxes representing four of the shapes you'll see in the game, which you can get from the establishment until the end of the year and keep. They're a little bit pricier than the normal to-go boxes, but hey, they're basically collectible dishes once you have them. They're also giving away extra items, as you can see down at the bottom, and you can get the t-shirt if you spend at least $80 at one of their locations. You can read more about the boxes below.

"Available exclusively at Kura Revolving Sushi Bar U.S. restaurants through December 31, 2022, the Tetris x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon prize collection includes a lanyard, temporary tattoos and can badges. The unique collectibles are dispensed from the Bikkura Pon Prize System, an integral part of Kura Sushi USA's interactive and tech-driven dining experience. The system is comprised of a prize machine, touch panel and plate disposal slot located at every table in the restaurant. Connected via sensors, the touch panel registers the number of plates dispensed into the plate disposal slot. For every fifteen plates inserted, a Tetris x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon prize is automatically dispensed from the prize machine. The prize collection is also available for individual purchase in-store and online at online, while supplies last."

"For the first time, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is inviting guests to enjoy the Bikkura Pon collaboration at-home with the debut of Tetris™ sushi boxes shaped like Tetriminos. Boasting four unique shapes and colors that reflect the brand's iconic game pieces, the Tetrimino sushi boxes are available for purchase at participating Kura Revolving Sushi Bar locations for takeout and delivery, while supplies last."

O-Tetrimino: Premium Chirashi for $19.00

L-Tetrimino: Nigiri Set for $16.00

T-Tetrimino: Roll Set for $16.00

S-Tetrimino: Nigiri & Roll Set for $16.00